Guruzeta double fires Athletic Bilbao past Alaves and into LaLiga's top four

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Guruzeta double fires Athletic Bilbao past Alaves and into LaLiga's top four
Guruzeta double fires Athletic Bilbao past Alaves and into LaLiga's top four
Gorka Guruzeta (R) of Athletic Club celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Inaki Williams
Gorka Guruzeta (R) of Athletic Club celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Inaki Williams
AFP
Athletic Club boosted their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time since 2014/15 after a first-half brace from Gorka Guruzeta (27) fired Los Leones to a 2-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves.

Unbeaten in their last 13 LaLiga matches on home soil, Ernesto Valverde’s men knew a victory over mid-table Alaves would see them leapfrog Atletico Madrid into fourth place.

Despite that incentive, it was the visitors who came closest to an early opener, with Jon Guridi’s close-range header superbly thwarted by Unai Simon.

Alaves continued to threaten but spurned a glorious chance to take the lead when Luis Rioja saw a spot-kick parried away by Simon after Nico Williams had brought down Andoni Gorosabel in the box.

The Babazorros were immediately made to rue that missed opportunity, as Guruzeta put the hosts ahead just a minute later, finishing confidently after an excellent cut-back from Nico Williams.

Armed with the momentum, Athletic swiftly doubled their lead, with Guruzeta racing onto a loose ball in the box and sweeping a clinical strike into the bottom corner for his second of the evening.

Key match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

Faced with an uphill task, Alaves looked to gain a foothold in the match during the early stages of the second half, but it was the hosts who nearly added a third through Inaki Williams’ near-post header.

Unbeaten when scoring first in LaLiga this season (W13, D3), Athletic showed no signs of letting up as time ticked into the final half-hour, limiting the visitors to little of note in the final third.

The contest ultimately fizzled out, with the hosts easing through the closing stages to extend their impressive league form to just two defeats since mid-October (W11, D6).

Alaves, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back against Real Sociedad following the international break after their dismal record in away meetings extended to one win in the last 13 meetings (D3, L9).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club)

Full LaLiga standings
Flashscore

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAlavesAth BilbaoGuruzeta Gorka
Related Articles
Atletico looking to repeat winning trick in Madrid derby to keep title hopes alive
Atletico and Barcelona shift focus to LaLiga clash after European heroics
Leaders Real Madrid turn attention to ex-boss Benitez's struggling Celta Vigo
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Lazio & Athletic win, Nice finally back to winning ways in Ligue 1
Updated
Tottenham need to look in mirror after wake-up call against Fulham, says Son
Rodrigo Muniz at the double as firing Fulham stun wasteful Tottenham
Dominant Manchester City down Newcastle to book place in FA Cup semi-finals
Wolves suffer blow with Pedro Neto likely to miss rest of season with injury
Vinicius shines as Real Madrid outclass Osasuna to go 10 points clear in LaLiga
Updated
Burnley take advantage of early Brentford red to claim first win since December
Berry scores last-gasp goal as Luton snatch point from Nottingham Forest
Kane breaks another record as Bayern Munich come from behind to put five past Darmstadt
Most Read
Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final
Football Tracker: Lazio & Athletic win, Nice finally back to winning ways in Ligue 1
Sinner versus Alcaraz: A duel worth much more than second place in the ATP rankings
'Sorry' Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open to 'balance schedule'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings