Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona grab last-gasp winner away at Celta Vigo

A brace from Robert Lewandowski (35) earned Barcelona a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo, completing the Blaugrana’s first LaLiga double over Los Celestes since the 2013/14 campaign.

The match got off to a fairly frantic start as the two teams fought for control, with Lamine Yamal and Jorgen Strand Larsen denied inviting openings at either end.

It looked as though Barca had found an opening when Pedri raced forward after Mihailo Ristic’s shot had been blocked, but Tadeo Allende halted the midfielder with a cynical foul to earn a yellow card.

Frenkie de Jong then pounced to dispossess Fran Beltran and spring an attack, but Vitor Roque’s touch forced him too wide to trouble Vicente Guaita.

Barca’s dominance grew as the first half progressed, even if that didn’t initially translate into a goal, as last-ditch defending robbed Roque of an opportunity following lovely link-up play, while Andreas Christensen headed wide from a De Jong corner delivery.

Undeterred, they remained on top and were rewarded moments before the break, when Yamal found Lewandowski who provided an exquisite touch and finish for his third goal in three games.

Ronald Araujo was brought off at half time and it didn’t even take two minutes for Los Celestes to score after the restart.

Oscar Mingueza flicked the ball to Iago Aspas, whose effort took a big deflection off Jules Kounde that lifted the ball over Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

There was a blow for the hosts as Ristic went off injured shortly before the hour mark, but his replacement Manu Sanchez put enough pressure on Yamal for the teenager to shoot comfortably wide as Barca struggled to fully regain control.

Just as it seemed that the hosts would earn a point, there was late drama as Celta Vigo conceded a late penalty when Beltran kicked Yamal while trying to clear the ball and Lewandowski was allowed to retake his spot kick after Guaita had saved his penalty but came off his line.

Ever the composed veteran, Lewandowski converted at the second attempt to earn Barcelona’s fourth consecutive away LaLiga win.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions and sit three points above the relegation zone going into vital contests with Cadiz and Almeria.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

