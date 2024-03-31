Sensational Rodrygo guides Real Madrid to victory over Athletic Bilbao

Sensational Rodrygo guides Real Madrid to victory over Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid are closing in on the title
Real Madrid are closing in on the title
AFP
Real Madrid secured what may prove to be a vital victory in the LaLiga title race, after Rodrygo’s brace saw them defeat Athletic Club 2-0 to continue their unbeaten home league run this campaign.

With the title run-in now fully underway, Los Blancos fans knew that beating top-four contenders Athletic would signify a giant step forward in securing yet more silverware for Carlo Ancelotti’s illustrious side.

And although it was a peculiar sight to see Real without their famous white strip as they flicked the ball about the Santiago Bernabéu, there was nothing surprising about a purple-clad Rodrygo lighting up the Madrid sky with a thunderbolt from the gods after just eight minutes.

Rodrygo celebrates
AFP

That superb strike left the stunned visitors as white as their shirts with early signs of promise now drained from their performance.

Contrastingly, the hosts strolled the pitch with an air of dominance, perhaps treating the game as a dress rehearsal for their upcoming meeting with reigning European champions Manchester City. And although there would be little further goalmouth action in a leisurely first half, Ancelotti appeared unbothered as his team sauntered down the tunnel.

In the opposite dugout, Ernesto Valverde, unbeaten on his last four visits to the home of Real, would have demanded more belief from his players. While the absence of star winger Nico Williams meant the visitors continued to struggle for attacking fluidity, it was their defence which was at fault moments before Brahim Díaz smashed the post with a low drive.

But with the game starting to pick up, Nico’s sibling Iñaki Williams would issue a warning to the hosts, with his exquisitely executed volley drawing a fine save from Andriy Lunin.

Match stats
Statsperform

As the game ticked into its final stages, the eternal Toni Kroos was a clear difference maker, continually popping up in midfield to ensure the hosts dictated play.

In fact, it was the German midfielder who started off the attack which saw Real’s brilliant Brazilian Rodrygo double their lead and his account for the evening. After being set free down the left, he expertly feinted past an Athletic defender before slotting home from close range.

That proved a fatal blow to the visitors, as the hosts comfortably closed out victory with Real receiving the added bonus of Éder Militão returning to the field after a 232-day absence.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

See a summary of the match

Mentions
FootballLaLigaReal MadridAth Bilbao
