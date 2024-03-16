Vinicius shines as Real Madrid outclass Osasuna to go 10 points clear in LaLiga

Real Madrid extended their commanding lead at the La Liga summit to 10 points with an emphatic 4-2 victory at Osasuna, leaving Los Rojillos without a win in their last 21 meetings.

Both sides may have been deprived of key players thanks to injury and suspension, but that didn’t stop them going head-to-head in a thrilling first half.

Los Blancos set the tone immediately, as Vinicius Junior picked Alejandro Catena’s pocket on the last line before producing an exquisite finish to net for the fifth time in four games.

Real’s lead would be short-lived, however, as their failure to defend a corner cost them. Jorge Herrando reacted sharply to the ball landing at the far post, squaring to find Ante Budimir who was waiting to tap home the equaliser.

The thunderous pace showed no signs of slowing down, and Vinicius could’ve restored the visitors’ lead almost immediately after beating the offside trap, but Sergio Herrera was equal to his effort on this occasion. The trading of blows continued, with both Rodrygo and Jesus Areso forcing saves from long-range, though Carlo Ancelotti’s men soon showed their clinical edge once more to restore the lead.

After a long spell of probing possession, Federico Valverde’s cutback was fired into the far corner in unorthodox fashion by Dani Carvajal - who took his already career-best goal tally to five for the campaign.

Vinicius would fire wide again before the interval, while Jose Arnaiz became the latest player to test Andriy Lunin with a rasping effort from distance.

A calming team talk from Ancelotti may have been just what Real needed amidst the chaos, as they asserted greater control of the contest following the restart.

And rather unsurprisingly, that eventually earned them a two-goal cushion as Brahim Diaz raced through beyond the feeble Osasuna backline to slide home Real’s third of the afternoon.

Jagoba Arrasate’s men were put to the sword once more by Vinicius soon afterwards as Los Blancos put the seal on a commanding victory.

The Brazilian was allowed to roam free beyond the defensive line again, and the composure with which he dinked the onrushing Herrera was an appropriate demonstration of the class he oozed at Estadio El Sadar.

Despite conceding a late consolation from Iker Munoz, Real are now unbeaten in 11 away league matches and cruising towards yet another La Liga title, while Osasuna’s struggles against elite opposition continue - they’ve lost all eight of their league outings with sides currently in the top-five.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

