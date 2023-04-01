Zubimendi rescues 10-man Real Sociedad at the death against Basque rivals Alaves

Deportivo Alaves’ winless away run in LaLiga extended to 25 matches after Martin Zubimendi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned 10-man Real Sociedad a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

For all their early possession, Real Sociedad couldn’t find a moment of quality to pierce through Alaves’ organised backline as the White and Blues showed a lack of confidence befitting a side without a goal in three successive matches.

Surprisingly, it was La Liga’s joint-lowest scorers Alaves who had the best early chance as Jon Guridi burst into the Sociedad penalty area and was poised to fire at goal until Igor Zubeldia’s timely intervention deflected the ball wide.

That let-off spurred Sociedad into action and the hosts pressed for an opener late in the first period. Hamari Traore tried his luck with an audacious effort that drifted inches wide before Mikel Merino reacted quickly to a tame clearance from the Alaves' defence and tried to lob Antonio Sivera with a looping header that landed on the roof of the net.

Just as Imanol Alguacil’s side were generating momentum, goalkeeper Alex Remiro disadvantaged his side for the remainder of the game after he was sent off for handling the ball outside of his area.

Even with a numerical deficit, Sociedad continued to control proceedings after half time and Kieran Tierney thought he’d put the White and Blues in front when he poked a loose ball inside the penalty area towards goal, only for Rafa Marin to clear the attempt off the line.

Following a rare entry into Sociedad’s penalty area, Alaves were given a chance to snatch all three points after Merino recklessly slid into Ander Guevara and felled the midfielder for a penalty. Rioja stepped up to coolly convert the resulting spot-kick, sending Unai Marrero the wrong way and slotting into the bottom corner.

Sociedad thought they had a lifeline in the closing stages when Marin clattered into Zubeldia for a penalty, but the original decision was overturned following a VAR intervention.

Not to be denied, the hosts salvaged a dramatic last-gasp point, when Zubimendi raced from midfield onto a free ball inside the Alaves area and tucked past Sivera and into the net.

Despite losing a man early on, Sociedad showed plenty of willingness and eventually made the breakthrough to extend their unbeaten run to 10 consecutive matches. Alaves looked destined to end their dismal record on the road in LaLiga through Rioja’s late strike, yet Luis Garcia’s side were denied and remain just four points above the relegation places.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luis Rioja (Alaves)

