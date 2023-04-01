Derby Week: Two icons of Israeli sport and two worlds collide in Tel Aviv

Hapoel and Maccabi - these are two terms that come to mind for any fan when they think of Israeli football. And no wonder as there are hundreds of clubs with one name or the other.

Many clubs with the name Maccabi also exist in various parts of the world thanks to the Jewish diaspora. Both the words and the clubs that represent them are ambassadors of Israeli football globally. However, it is already clear from the meaning of both terms that the clubs that bear them are different in many ways. And the Tel Aviv derby is exactly such a case.

Maccabi - a symbol of the Jewish people and culture

The Maccabees (Maccabi), the successors of Judah Maccabee, were the heroes of the Jewish wars of the 2nd century BC. They are a biblical symbol of the Jewish people. Maccabi Tel Aviv's predecessor club was founded in 1906, at a time when there was no State of Israel and not even the city of Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv, now a city of half a million and the center of Israel's largest conurbation, was founded in 1909 by Jewish immigrants in the suburbs of the then predominantly Arab ancient port city of Jaffa. Jaffa was the original home of the Maccabi football team.

In 1922, Maccabi Tel Aviv became the first Jewish club to participate in the local football competition, which at the time was composed of Arab teams.

In addition to the name, Jewish heritage and Zionist ideology are symbolized by the emblem of the club, which takes the form of a Star of David. The club colours are yellow and blue.

The development of sport in an emerging state

Zionism was an ideological trend that emerged in the second half of the 19th century among European Jews. The movement was based on the biblical idea of the resettlement of the Jews in the land of Israel and, as other European nations at the time engaged in the ideology of forming nation states.

For over 3000 years, the name 'Israel' has referred in both the common and religious sense to both the Jewish people and the land of Israel. The biblical Jewish people are known as the 'children of Israel' or 'Israelites'.

This Zionist notion began to be realized after World War I, when the collapse of the Ottoman Empire resulted in the creation of the British Mandate of Palestine in what is now Israel and Palestine. The Arab population protested against the increasing migration of Jews into the region.

Another important point in the development of this ethnically, religiously and politically incredibly complex territory was in 1947 when the United Nations advocated the division of the Mandate of Palestine into two states - Jewish and Arab. Israel declared independence in 1948 and this was followed by a war in which Israel gained a part of the Palestinian territory. The rest, which was taken by Egypt and Jordan after the war, has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

The dispute over territory between Jews and Arabs has continued and will continue. The territories claimed by the Palestinians, on which they have declared their State of Palestine, are the Gaza Strip and the West Bank but even this compromised division of land would not satisfy many people on both sides.

This historical excursion only illustrates the situation and the state of the territories in which two very successful Israeli clubs were formed in one city. In Tel Aviv, in addition to Maccabi, the club Hapoel was formed.

Hapoel - the club of the working people of Israel

Within the newly forming society of Jews who immigrated to what is now Israel to form their new nation-state, a number of movements and groups of different persuasions were formed. One such group that fought for the rights of the 'working people; was the national sports association Hapoel.

It was formed under the umbrella of the Histadrut, a trade union movement that espoused left-wing values and represented what was known as working-class Zionism. Hapoel means 'labourer' or 'worker' in Hebrew.

In 1923, Hapoel was founded in Tel Aviv. The club's colours are red and white and the emblem features the typical symbolism of the working people and communism - the hammer and sickle - in addition to the figure of a worker.

Maccabi versus Hapoel in society

Even today, Hapoel fans are known as adherents of left-wing to far-left values. Even the parent trade union organization, the Histadrut, still has 800,000 members in today's Israel. Hapoel Tel Aviv expressed apoliticality - an (understandable) trend in modern times for sports clubs everywhere - only in the late 1990s, when it fell into the hands of private owners. However, the affection for political groups within the club, or among its fans, persists.

Hapoel ultras often wave flags with the faces of Che Guevara, Karl Marx, etc., as well as banners bearing slogans such as "Proletarians of all countries, unite!" This group of radical fans is sympathetic to the antifascist hooligan factions of other clubs, such as Hamburg's FC St. Pauli.

The rivalry between Maccabi and Tel Aviv's Hapoel therefore lies in the different foundations of the fan bases. While Maccabi Tel Aviv is considered a middle and upper-class club of wealthy Jewish families, Hapoel is backed by working class supporters.

Maccabi versus Hapoel in football

Both Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv are among the top three clubs in Israel. Maccabi is the most successful with 23 titles. Maccabi Haifa is in second place (15). Hapoel is third in the historical tables, having won the championship 13 times (finishing second in 15 seasons).

Together with the aforementioned Maccabi Haifa and Beitar Jerusalem, the two rivals from Tel Aviv form the so-called 'Big Four' of Israeli football.

Both Tel Aviv clubs played in the first league before and after Israeli independence. Maccabi has never missed the top flight even once in its history. In the case of Hapoel, they have only suffered two second league seasons (1989/1990 and 2017/2018), but each time they were immediately promoted back to the top flight.

In addition, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel have also won a number of domestic cups (in Israel, there is the regular National Cup, the Super Cup, and even the Toto Cup - a cup competition in which only clubs from the top two leagues compete). They have both also entered into European competitions (both city rivals have played in the Champions League group stages in relatively recent times).

The Tel Aviv derby on the pitch

Maccabi and Hapoel share the same Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv. It has been home to the city's two biggest teams since it opened in the 1960s. Since then, it has seen many renovations and refurbishments. Currently, the arena holds nearly 30,000 spectators.

Maccabi slightly leads the overall head-to-head in the Tel Aviv Derby. Since 1931, Maccabi has had 65 victories while Hapoel has won 55 duels and 62 matches have ended in a draw.

Recently, however, the derby results have been quite clearly on Maccabi's side. The Yellow and Blues have not known the bitterness of defeat by their arch rivals for 25 matches! Hapoel last celebrated a derby win in April 2014.

The atmosphere at the derby is usually quite tense. On one occasion, in November 2014, the match was suspended, and then even completely cancelled and scrapped. The reason for this was an attack by a home supporter on Maccabi's biggest star, Israeli striker and former Hapoel player, Eran Zahavi (who is currently rejoining Maccabi in the twilight of his career). The incident eventually ended with a mass invasion of the pitch by spectators and a big brawl.

Maccabi has been undefeated in the derby for almost 10 years. Can Hapoel claim the scalp of their age-old rival for the 26th time? Follow the Tel Aviv derby on Flashscore - the game is on Tuesday, September 26th.

