Weekend highlights: Ramos returns to Sevilla, Postecoglou reaches new milestone

The football weekend is full of stand-out moments and we compile the best of them for you here in our weekly highlights feature. This week, we look at two interesting stories from the clash between Sevilla and Las Palmas, Tottenham's late comeback and Werder Bremen's shock loss.

Goal of the weekend

Surrounded by defenders? For those skilful enough, that's no obstacle, as Serginho of Viborg proved in Denmark.

He was brought on in the derby with Midtjylland at half-time and, just 10 minutes later, squeezed past two defenders with a stunning piece skill before poking past the opposition goalkeeper.

The Cape Verdean proved to be the hero of the match, scoring another goal at the very end to give Viborg a 2-2 draw.

Underperformers of the weekend

One coffee can make a big difference, as a total of 15 Las Palmas players and two members of the coaching staff found out when they missed their flight for the league match against Sevilla.

The plane was due to take off late due to unspecified problems so the group from the Canary Islands squad went to a cafe to kill time.

However, the problem was solved sooner than expected, so by the time the players left to return to their seats, they could only wave goodbye to their teammates.

The club had to arrange a private flight for those left behind, but they did at least all return to the Canary Islands together, albeit not in the best spirits after suffering a 1-0 defeat.

Social media highlight

An utterly bizarre goal helped the Ajax women's team win against Excelsior and went viral on social media in the process, such was its absurdity.

From a free kick, the ball bounced high into the air off the crossbar, and the goalkeeper was sure it had gone out of play. However, while she got another ball to take a goal kick with, the original, having never actually gone beyond the byline, fell to the ground and bounced off her into the goal.

Statistics of the weekend

In the Premier League, Tottenham pulled off an incredible comeback, trailing 1-0 at home to Sheffield United at the start of the 98th minute but ultimately winning 2-1 thanks largely to Richarlison, who ensured his team got all three points, with a goal and assist.

It was the latest turnaround in Premier League history, breaking Spurs' own record - they were still losing in the 95th minute to Leicester last January and won.

Thanks to their win, new manager Ange Postecoglou - who has taken England by storm in the new season with attractive football and witty statements in press conferences - is now unbeaten in 50 home matches.

The streak stretches across two continents, beginning with Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan and continuing in Great Britain, first with Celtic and now Spurs.

Story of the weekend

Werder Bremen did not have a good weekend, losing 4-2 to Heidenheim. The defeat was especially bitter as two of the opposition's goals were scored by Eren Dinkci, who is a Werder Bremen player who has been loaned out.

"I only spoke to the coach once before I left," the player said before the game and before he inflicted defeat upon his employer. Said coach Ole Werner told DAZN that he would get back to Dinkci after the game. We imagine there was a lot to talk about...

What's more, the final goal of the match was scored by Jan-Niklas Beste, who joined Heidenheim last summer from - well, you can probably guess where...

Photo of the weekend

Sergio Ramos returned to Sevilla after 18 years, and on his second debut, he immediately helped the team to a clean sheet and their first win of the season, making one key block in the process.

However, we've picked out a photo taken after the final whistle, a symbol of a great footballing friendship.

Former teammates Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas are back together Profimedia

Ramos had offers in the summer from Saudi Arabia and other places where he would have earned significantly more but he decided to return to where his career began and to reunite with a friend with came through Sevilla's academy with him.

His friendship with captain Jesus Navas was one of the main reasons why the long-time Real Madrid leader has chosen to once again don the Sevilla jersey.