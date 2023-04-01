Four PSG players suspended for homophobic chants directed at Marseille

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Four PSG players suspended for homophobic chants directed at Marseille
Four PSG players suspended for homophobic chants directed at Marseille
Hakimi in action against Marseille
Hakimi in action against Marseille
Reuters
undefined Paris St Germain players Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa have been handed one-match suspensions for their role in homophobic chants, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said on Thursday.

During last month's Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes, PSG fans were heard celebrating with homophobic chants directed at Marseille, and reports said PSG players were also involved.

Kolo Muani is one of the suspended players
Reuters

The LFP handed the players suspensions from October 10 and decided to close the Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes for two matches, one of which was suspended.

"The Club regrets that the Disciplinary Commission has opted for an excessive and collective measure, likely to undermine the work of dialogue and prevention undertaken by the Club with associations, institutions and fans," PSG said in a statement, adding that they will not appeal.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1MarseilleDembele OusmaneHakimi AchrafKolo Muani RandalKurzawa LayvinParis SG
Related Articles
PSG try to seal Kolo Muani deal on transfer deadline day
Late Toulouse equaliser leaves Paris Saint-Germain frustrated after dominant showing
PSG's tiki-taka exposed as boss Luis Enrique fails Newcastle test
Show more
Football
Anger in Poland after Legia Warsaw players arrested in Netherlands
Borussia Dortmund's Hummels recalled in Nagelsmann's first Germany squad
Fantasy Premier League: Change captains and trade Estupinan before the eighth round
David Moyes delighted with West Ham's unbeaten run in Europe
Brighton affected by atmosphere at Marseille, says manager De Zerbi
Liverpool's Gravenberch heading in the right direction, says Klopp
England manager Gareth Southgate 'not a fan' of 2030 World Cup format
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
Conference League Roundup: PAOK snatch late winner to stun Eintracht Frankfurt
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Champions League Team of the Week: Bellingham continues his stunning form for Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings