Kylian Mbappe leads PSG past Strasbourg in comfortable win

Paris Saint-Germain climbed to the top of the Ligue 1 table, comfortably defeating Strasbourg to maintain their unbeaten 36-game H2H record at the Parc des Princes.

Having dropped points in half of their eight league games heading into this match, PSG had made their worst eight-match start to a Ligue 1 campaign since 2014/15.

However, with 10 minutes played, Les Parisiens edged in front after a forceful challenge from Junior Mwanga allowed Kylian Mbappe to put his side ahead from the spot.

Lebo Mothiba thought he’d levelled the game just three minutes later, but an intervention from VAR ruled out the goal for an offside before PSG doubled their lead.

Strasbourg had been inviting pressure, which Mbappe made the most of with quick feet down the right, manufacturing space to pull the ball back for a simple Carlos Soler tap-in.

Unable to find the back of the net before the break, Strasbourg remain the only Ligue 1 side yet to score before the break this term. After an hour of play, the visitors hadn’t experienced much joy, and the omens weren’t good either having lost ‘to nil’ against the rest of the top three sides in the table.

To their credit, Patrick Vieira’s side had remained in the contest for much of the game, but with 77 minutes on the clock, the match was all but put to bed.

Patiently probing, PSG eventually found a third when Fabian Ruiz displayed wonderful dancing feet in the area, beating his marker to delicately dink over Matz Sels - his first goal of the season.

With the points firmly in the bag, PSG cruised towards the full-time whistle, securing just their second pair of consecutive league wins this season. Meanwhile, Le Racing have now suffered three straight league losses with just one victory in their last six league games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

