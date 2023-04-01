Host of PSG players apologise and show regret for anti-Marseille chants

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Host of PSG players apologise and show regret for anti-Marseille chants
Host of PSG players apologise and show regret for anti-Marseille chants
PSG's players celebrate their win
PSG's players celebrate their win
AFP
Four Paris Saint-Germain players on Sunday apologised for offensive chants aimed at rivals Marseille after a Ligue 1 game, saying they "sincerely regretted" their words.

French internationals Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, and Layvin Kurzawa and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi were filmed singing an insulting song towards Marseille fans after a 4-0 victory at the Parc des Princes on September 24th.

"We let ourselves get carried away by the euphoria and we sincerely regret the words we should not have said and would like to apologise," the four said in identical posts on social media.

"We are well aware of the impact of our actions and our words on the public, notably the youngest who dream watching a football match," they continued, adding "in the future, we will do everything to further respect our duty to set an example".

Homophobic chants were also sung during this match by Parisian supporters for several minutes.

The club and its four players will appear before the French football league's disciplinary committee next Thursday, the day after PSG's Champions League trip to Newcastle.

The post from Dembele below can be translated on Twitter.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1MarseilleParis SG
Related Articles
PSG should take action over homophobic chants, says French Sports Minister
Ramos nets brace as PSG dominate old rivals Marseille in Le Classique
Hack the weekend: Tottenham and Marseille travel to take on arch rivals
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Atletico in evening action, deadlock between Juventus and Atalanta
Updated
Brentford earn point away from home after second-half Forest equaliser
Brest continue great league start in goalless draw with Nice
Manchester United win at Villa with late Williams goal in WSL opener
Jerome Boateng trains with Bayern Munich ahead of potential return
RKC goalkeeper Vaessen recovering after being knocked out in Ajax clash
VAR officials replaced after offside error in Liverpool defeat
Inter Miami play-off hopes hit while Cincinnati secure top seed in MLS
Spurs' Postecoglou says he's not a fan of VAR after his side benefit from error
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Football Tracker: Atletico in evening action, deadlock between Juventus and Atalanta
Bellingham strikes again as Real Madrid east past Girona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings