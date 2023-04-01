Paris Saint-Germain keeper Sergio Rico to leave hospital after riding accident

Scores
News
Rico was discharged from the intensive care unit on July 5th
Profimedia
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico (29) will leave hospital on Friday after a riding accident resulted in him sustaining serious head injuries and being put in an induced coma, the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville said.

The incident happened when the Spaniard was hit by a mule cart and a horse while taking part in an annual pilgrimage in Southern Spain on May 28th. Rico was immediately taken to hospital.

He came out of the induced coma on June 19th and was discharged from the intensive care unit on July 5th.

Rico was on the bench for PSG in their 1-1 draw with Strasbourg the day before the accident and was given permission by the Ligue 1 club for the pilgrimage.

