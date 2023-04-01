PSG sign Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos on loan from Benfica

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. PSG sign Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos on loan from Benfica
PSG sign Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos on loan from Benfica
Ramos made his debut for Benfica in 2020
Ramos made his debut for Benfica in 2020
Reuters
Paris St Germain have signed Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos from Benfica on a season-long loan with an option to buy, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday.

"It is a great pride and an immense happiness to join Paris Saint-Germain. PSG is one of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the best squads," he said in a statement.

Ramos made his debut for Benfica in 2020 after joining the club's academy aged 12 and scored 41 goals with 16 assists in 106 appearances for the Portuguese champions.

He made headlines in his first World Cup start last year with a hat-trick to help Portugal reach the quarter-finals after taking the place of all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ramos joins new signings Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Lee Kang-in, Hugo Ekitike, Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Ugarte at PSG, who sacked manager Christophe Galtier in July and replaced him with former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique.

The Ligue 1 champions are also close to completing a deal to sign France forward Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

Mentions
Ramos Goncalo MatiasFootballLigue 1BenficaParis SGBarcelonaRonaldo CristianoTransfer News
Related Articles
PSG appoint Luis Enrique as new coach to replace Christophe Galtier
Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
'You became THE goalkeeper': Stars pay tribute to retiring Buffon
Show more
Football
France World Cup favourites but Morocco eye another odds-defying result
Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca joins Atalanta from West Ham
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Goncalo Ramos, Spurs reject Bayern's Kane offer
Updated
Disappointed Danes satisfied with run to last 16 despite defeat to co-hosts Australia
The unheralded Liverpool star who’ll be crucial in securing Champions League spot
Manchester City eye new heights of fourth successive league title
Morocco looking to exceed expectations again in 'special' France clash at World Cup
Nigeria go home with heads held high after agonising penalty shoot out exit
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Goncalo Ramos, Spurs reject Bayern's Kane offer
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum targeting 'transformational' win against England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |