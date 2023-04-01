PSG sign striker Randal Kolo Muani from Frankfurt

PSG got their man
Reuters
PSG have signed France forward Randal Kolo Muani (24) from Frankfurt on a five-year contract, the Ligue 1 club announced late on the final day of the transfer window,  reportedly paying 90 million euros.

"It's great to be back where it all began! I was attracted by the club's project. Now I can't wait to get to work and finally play in these colours," Kolo Muani said.

He played 50 games and scored 26 goals for the Bundesliga side following his move from Nantes in July last year.

Kolo Muani has nine caps and has scored once under France coach Didier Deschamps, who has included the striker in his squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland and friendly with Germany this month.

FootballLigue 1Kolo Muani RandalEintracht FrankfurtTransfer NewsParis SG
