Editors' Picks: World Cup final and El Clasico headline bumper weekend

A World Cup final, two delicious footballing rivalries and an unexpected World Series headlines a jam-packed weekend of sport - here are our Editors’ Picks

Saturday October 28th

After a 162-game regular season, three rounds of play-off baseball has left us with just two teams playing for the biggest prize in the sport - the World Series.

Both the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks were unlikely to reach the showpiece event when the season started back in April, both had less than a 2% chance of making it this far.

But, now in the last week of October, here we are.

Texas led their division for much of the year and have downed state rivals Houston in the Championship series meaning they go into the seven-game World Series as slight favourites.

Arizona, though, are made of stern stuff, seeing off reigning World Series champions the Philadelphia Phillies in their Championship Series. The seventh and deciding game of the series was in Philadelphia - known for its raucous atmosphere - and they came out with the win. Nothing will phase them against Texas.

It’s a wide-open World Series - make sure you don’t miss it if you’re a night owl.

Is there a fixture that captures the imagination and the attention of the world’s footballing audience on a more regular basis than El Clasico?

The first match between the two rivals takes place on Saturday at the Estadio Olimpico and as ever there is more than three points up for grabs.

Real Madrid head into the weekend top of LaLiga and with a Champions League win in midweek, whilst Barcelona are just a point behind in third - Girona are unusually sandwiched in between them.

The storylines are there for all to see. For the Catalans, their newest batch of La Masia products have shone in recent games - Fermin Lopez (20) and Marc Guiu (17) to name two - whilst it is Jude Bellingham’s (20) first taste of the derby.

The English midfielder has been in incredible form for Los Blancos since signing in the summer with 11 goals in 12 games to go alongside his three assists. A player seemingly moulded for the big occasion, it would be no surprise to see him take centre stage once again.

Although it is still relatively early in the season for the points to matter too much, it will also be a good test for both sides to see whether they are heading in the right direction.

A sporting Saturday fit for kings rounds off with a mouthwatering Rugby World Cup final between two of the tournament’s most successful sides with three wins apiece.

Both South Africa and New Zealand have had their ups and downs on their way to the showpiece event.

New Zealand lost their opening game in the Stade de France against the hosts, but since then they have flourished. Will Jordan has scored the most tries in the tournament from the wing with eight, whilst Richie Mo’unga has been lethal with the boot.

South Africa may have lost to Ireland in the pool stage, but their pragmatic and dogged brand of rugby has seen them get past both France and England in the knockout phase, both wins by a single point. Handre Pollard has been their hero - with ice in his veins, he’s kicked the vital points on both occasions. The fly-half starts this weekend, will he do it again against New Zealand?

Sunday October 29th

A game that needs very little introduction, Manchester City head to Old Trafford as favourites against their cross-town rivals, who have struggled for form this season.

But as the old adage goes, form goes out the window on derby day and Manchester United will hope they can continue the record that has seen them lose to City only once in their last four league meetings at their ground.

For City, they have won two in a row after losing two league games in a row, and are starting to hit their stride once more - now, they face a defence lacking its biggest stars.

As always it is an encounter that will be watched right around the world, and you can listen live with our dedicated service from wherever you may be.