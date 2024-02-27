Manchester United's Eric Ramsay leaves to become head coach of MLS side Minnesota United

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Manchester United's Eric Ramsay leaves to become head coach of MLS side Minnesota United
Manchester United's Eric Ramsay leaves to become head coach of MLS side Minnesota United
Ramsay (right) is crossing the pond
Ramsay (right) is crossing the pond
Reuters
First-team coach Eric Ramsay has left Manchester United to join Minnesota United, both clubs announced on Monday, with the Welshman becoming the youngest head coach in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 32-year-old, who previously coached Chelsea's Under-23 side and was an assistant coach with the Wales national team, will leave United after their Premier League game against rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining a club with such a strong football culture, a fanatic fan base and a brilliant infrastructure," Ramsay said.

"I've spoken to a lot of the club's staff throughout the process and you can't help but feel everyone's passion for moving the club forward."

Minnesota won their opening league game and sit third in the Western Conference, level on points with leaders Portland Timbers.

Mentions
FootballMLSManchester UnitedMinnesota United
Related Articles
Hugo Lloris enjoys winning start to LAFC career in new MLS season
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Ten Hag asks Man Utd for Dutch trio, Besiktas eager to axe Rebic
EXCLUSIVE: Lee Sharpe confident his Man United side were better than the treble winners
Show more
Football
Sweden and ex-Arsenal midfielder Kristoffer Olsson on ventilator in hospital
Puma will be RB Leipzig's official outfitter from next season, CEO says
Weekend Highlights: Xhaka's beauty, Karius' bitter comeback & referee vs camera
South Korea appoint under-23s coach Hwang Sun-hong to replace Klinsmann on interim basis
Updated
Grealish has to step up his game if he wants to play, says Guardiola
Jarrod Bowen bags hat-trick as West Ham brush aside Brentford
Girona march past Rayo Vallecano to stay within reach of leaders Real Madrid
Manchester City's Norwegian starlet Oscar Bobb signs new contract
Relentless Roma continue fine form as Paulo Dybala nets stunning hat-trick against Torino
Most Read
Everton's 10-point Premier League penalty reduced to six following appeal
Al Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League
Andy Murray hints at retirement after beating Denis Shapovalov in Dubai
Manchester City's Norwegian starlet Oscar Bobb signs new contract

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings