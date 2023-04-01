Mexico's all-time top scorer Chicharito returns to boyhood club Chivas

Chicharito spent the past three years at LA Galaxy
Chicharito spent the past three years at LA Galaxy
Reuters
Former Manchester United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez (35) has returned to his boyhood club Chivas Guadalajara, the Liga MX side said on Wednesday.

Chicharito, who spent the past three years at the Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy, signed on a free transfer after leaving the MLS outfit in November.

The striker went through Chivas' youth ranks when he started his career and played for their first team from 2006-2010 before making a switch to Europe when he signed with Manchester United.

Chicharito helped United to two Premier League titles in 2010/11 and 2012/13 and featured in their 2010/11 Champions League campaign when they finished runners-up.

He went on to play for Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla. He is the top scorer of the Mexican national team with 52 goals.

