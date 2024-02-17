MLS set to have replacement referees in upcoming season as union talks break down

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. MLS set to have replacement referees in upcoming season as union talks break down
MLS set to have replacement referees in upcoming season as union talks break down
The MLS referees' previous five-year deal expired in January
The MLS referees' previous five-year deal expired in January
AFP
Replacement referees are set to officiate when the new Major League Soccer season kicks off next week after talks for a new deal with professional referees broke down, officials said Saturday.

The Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA) - the union which represents officials used for MLS - has rejected a deal proposed by the Professional Referees Organization (PRO) and now faces being locked out from midnight on Saturday.

The breakdown comes just days ahead of the start of the new MLS season, which kicks off Wednesday when Lionel Messi's Inter Miami host Real Salt Lake.

If no deal is reached by the time the new season starts, MLS will be forced to hire referees who are not part of the union.

The PSRA said on Saturday that 97.8 per cent of its membership had voted on a deal put forward by PRO, with 95.8 percent voting to reject. PSRA said the deal fell "short of expectations, along with a lack of quality of life improvements."

"We live for this game, giving it 100 per cent of our dedication, experience, fitness and ability," PSRA president and chief negotiator Peter Manikowski said in a statement.

"The skyrocketing growth of MLS has significantly increased demands on officials mentally and physically, and as such has increased demands on both our professional and personal time.

"Our members are asking not only for fair compensation at a time when the league is reporting record growth, but also for the ability to take care of themselves on the road and at home to continue officiating at the highest level that this sport demands."

The referees' previous five-year deal expired in January.

Mark Geiger, general manager of PRO, said referees had been offered pay increases which represented a 25 per cent overall increase from 2023 in terms of salary, retainers, game fees and benefits.

Replacement referees may be used when the MLS seasons starts
AFP

"The result of the membership vote is disappointing," Geiger said in a statement.

Geiger added that the PSRA had rejected a no strike/no lockout proposal which would have allowed referees to officiate while negotiations were ongoing.

That decision means qualified non-union replacement referees are now poised to take charge of MLS games starting next week.

"We are left with no choice but to institute a lockout and use qualified non-bargaining unit officials so that games can go ahead as scheduled," Geiger added.

Manikowski meanwhile said using replacement refs would be a mistake.

"We think replacement officials generally do not have the current experience and level of fitness required to do our jobs," Manikowski said in a statement.

"The sport and everyone involved - players, coaches and fans - deserve referees who are the best in North America at knowing the MLS game and its current rules and applications."

Mentions
FootballMLS
Related Articles
Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez says Inter Miami will be his last club
Experienced Los Angeles FC star Hugo Lloris 'always thought about coming to MLS'
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Ten Hag asks Man Utd for Dutch trio, Besiktas eager to axe Rebic
Show more
Football
Haaland's frustration spills over after bad day at the office against Chelsea
Mbappe comes on to fire PSG past Nantes as they streak away from the pack
Football Tracker: In-form Atalanta smash Sassuolo, PSG and Barca both snatch wins
Updated
'I'm not a magician' says Postecoglou after Spurs crash to defeat against Wolves
Alonso refuses to celebrate as brilliant Leverkusen match unbeaten record
Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona grab last-gasp winner away at Celta Vigo
Rodri's late goal salvages a point for wasteful Manchester City against Chelsea
Juventus come back twice to secure shaky draw at Verona as title hopes fade
Napoli's Osimhen at his lowest and could miss Barcelona game, says Mazzarri
Most Read
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Football Tracker: In-form Atalanta smash Sassuolo, PSG and Barca both snatch wins
Klopp endorses Alonso as a 'standout' manager of the new generation
Potential Mbappe arrival excites Real Madrid fans as PSG departure looms

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings