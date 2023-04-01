England women's boss Wiegman expects no favours from Scotland to aid Olympic hopes

England women's boss Wiegman expects no favours from Scotland to aid Olympic hopes
Wiegman speaks to the media
Wiegman speaks to the media
AFP
England boss Sarina Wiegman says there is "no way" Scotland are going to "give away" the game when the sides meet at Hampden Park in their final Women's Nations League group fixture on Tuesday.

The second-placed Lionesses, the reigning European champions, may need a high-scoring win against the already-relegated Scots to have a chance of claiming top spot in Group A1.

Wiegman's team need to finish in first place to progress and stay in contention to secure Paris 2024 Olympic qualification for Great Britain.

England and the Netherlands each have nine points from five games. They are locked on head-to-head record but the Dutch have a goal difference that is superior by three.

The Netherlands host a Belgium team which lie a point behind, in third place.

Scotland's players need England to progress to have any chance of featuring at the Olympics as part of Team GB, a situation described as "strange" by Netherlands coach Andries Jonker after England's 3-2 win over the Dutch at Wembley last week.

Wiegman told a press conference on Monday she understood the conversation around the match but expected Scotland to give their all.

"If you have seen our group, seen Scotland and know the history of Scotland and England, then there's no way that they are going to give away this game," she said.

"They really want to beat England and we want to beat them, of course.

"There's such a rivalry that that is absolutely not going to be the case. We saw it when we played in England (a 2-1 win for England in September)."

England midfielder Keira Walsh said both teams would be desperate for a win.

"I don't think it's a case of they'll be thinking about anything else," she said.

"I think we both want to play a good game and hopefully win."

Mentions
FootballOlympic Games WomenEnglandScotlandUEFA Nations League Women
