Greenwood returns to Man City for assessment after head injury with England

Greenwood in England action
Greenwood in England action
Reuters
England's Alex Greenwood was carried off the pitch on a stretcher following a clash of heads in their Women's Nations League defeat in Belgium on Tuesday, and will now return to Manchester City for assessment, her club said on Wednesday.

Greenwood clashed heads with Belgium's Jassina Blom in the 19th minute of England's 3-2 loss and was treated on the pitch for 12 minutes before her removal on a stretcher. Blom continued playing with a head bandage.

"Alex Greenwood will return to the City Football Academy for further medical assessments after sustaining a head injury on international duty," City said in a statement.

"We can confirm she has been carefully monitored, is alert and well and will return home later today ahead of a review with our medical team."

After the game in Leuven, England manager Sarina Wiegman gave an update on Greenwood's condition.

"She's fine, I haven't spoken to her yet. I also haven't spoken to the doctor yet, but I heard she's walking around," Wiegman said.

"Obviously she has a concussion, but it's good news that she's walking around and doing fine."

Manchester City, who lead the Women's Super League after four games, travel to Arsenal on Sunday.

