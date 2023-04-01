Lionesses suffer last-gasp Nations League defeat to Belgium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League Women
  4. Lionesses suffer last-gasp Nations League defeat to Belgium
Lionesses suffer last-gasp Nations League defeat to Belgium
England's goalkeeper Mary Earps reacts during the UEFA Women's Nations League football match between Belgium and England
England's goalkeeper Mary Earps reacts during the UEFA Women's Nations League football match between Belgium and England
AFP
England suffered a last-gasp 3-2 defeat to Belgium on Tuesday night to leave hopes of progressing in the Women's Nations League hanging by a thread.

There was also concern for defender Alex Greenwood who had to be taken off on a stretcher in the first half after receiving lengthy treatment for a head injury.

The Lionesses went behind after nine minutes after Laura de Neve curled in a superb free-kick.

England's Alex Greenwood and Belgium's Jassina Blom laying down injured
AFP

England managed to go ahead through goals from Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby but a calm finish from Belgium forward Tessa Wullaert just before half-time saw the two sides level at the break.

Mary Earps - who came fifth in the Ballon d'Or awards on Monday evening - thwarted several attempts from the home side in the second half but could do little about Belgium's third, an 85th-minute penalty cooly converted by Wullaert after Georgia Stanway was penalised for a handball in the box.

Belgium's Tessa Wullaert scores the 2-2 goal
AFP

England - who must top their Women's Nations League group to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games on behalf of Team GB - now have two massive fixtures ahead against the Netherlands and Scotland in December.

However, if Belgium were to win their next two games then there is nothing England can do.

Group standings
Flashscore

Speaking to ITV after the game, Lucy Bronze said she believes they can still get the results required: "We've still got a good chance, we play in our next game against Holland at Wembley - a stadium where we like to step up, against a team that we played quite recently.

"We'll put this game to bed, analyse the game properly and look forward to playing Holland and Scotland. Two really tough games.

"We've left ourselves with a little bit more to do but it's not impossible."

Match stats
Flashscore

Manager Sarina Wiegman felt the Lionesses had been sloppy on the ball at times.

"They scored three goals and we scored two," Wiegman told ITV after the defeat.

"This was a game I think we should have been tighter on the ball. The tempo wasn't great.

Player ratings
Flashscore

"We did create lots of chances, we dominated the game totally. We lost the ball and they were gone on the counterattack. It was us that made it hard.

"They played top and played very compact. It's something we have to get out of our game. We have to do better in the final third.

"We were sloppy on the ball and they were ready for that. They play their long ball and they are gone. We didn't do it good enough today."

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations League WomenEnglandBelgium
Related Articles
Defender Lucy Parker joins Lionesses squad for Nations League
Kirby back in England squad for Nations League games against Belgium
Millie Bright criticises lack of VAR after England lose to Netherlands
Show more
Football
Salem Al-Dawsari and Sam Kerr take Asian confederation's Player of the Year awards
Wolfsburg stun holders RB Leipzig 1-0 to end their winning run in German Cup
John Terry reveals he was interviewed for Newcastle manager job
Weekend Highlights: A giant in trouble, touching Dutch stories and United's crumbled fortress
No goal of month winner for Basel after horror-show October
Hungary to host Israel Euro 2024 qualifying matches v Switzerland, Romania
Can the Ballon d’Or return to Africa in 2024?
FIFA confirms Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup
Arsenal's Arteta expects Rice to have 'beautiful' return to West Ham
Most Read
Argentina icon Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or
Who will be the next Premier League manager to be sacked?
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or
Vinicius Jr vows to continue fight against racism as he wins Socrates Award

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings