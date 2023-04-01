Lionesses stage late comeback against Netherlands to keep Team GB's Olympic hopes alive

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Olympic Games Women
  4. Lionesses stage late comeback against Netherlands to keep Team GB's Olympic hopes alive
Lionesses stage late comeback against Netherlands to keep Team GB's Olympic hopes alive
Ella Toone scored a dramatic late winner at Wembley
Ella Toone scored a dramatic late winner at Wembley
Profimedia
Ella Toone was the hero late on as England came from two goals down to beat the Netherlands 3-2 in Friday night's Women's Nations League tie, keeping alive Team GB's hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

As the nominated nation to qualify on Team GB's behalf, the Lionesses knew they needed to win the match in order to have any chance of competing at the Paris Games next summer.

England need to win their Women's Nations League group and reach the final - or come third if hosts France make the final - in order to qualify.

Group standings
Flashscore

England went two goals down inside the first 35 minutes on a cold and dreary night at Wembley, stunning the home crowd.

Lineth Beerensteyn twice took advantage of defensive errors and sluggish play to put the visitors in command before half-time against Sarina Weigman's side.

But a stunning second-half turnaround would ensue, first through Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp, both of whom scored in a two-minute blitz in the second half.

With the fans re-energised, the Lionesses began to turn on the style as they pushed hard for a winner, ultimately finding the winning goal through substitute Toone, who latched on to a Lauren James pass to score the third in added time.

The match-winner was unsurprisingly delighted with the team's second-half display, telling ITV: "It is always nice to get on the scoresheet. The main thing was to win and we did that. I knew my role was to come on and change the game in any way that I could.

"What a ball from LJ. We showed a lot of character to get the win.

Ella Toone of England scores the team's third goal
AFP

"I thought we played really well. Even at two goals down we dominated the game, and it was two errors from us.

"The character was huge from us, and it was nice to get the win.

"The game against Scotland will be massive. But every game we play is big because everyone wants to beat England, we've got a target on our backs. We'll go there with a game plan and wanting to get the win."

England will reach the Nations League finals with a win over Scotland in their final match on Tuesday night, provided the Netherlands don't win their match against rivals Belgium.

Mentions
FootballOlympic Games WomenUEFA Nations League WomenEnglandNetherlands
Related Articles
Earps to captain England in Bright's absence for Nations League, says boss Wiegman
Greenwood returns to Man City for assessment after head injury with England
Lionesses suffer last-gasp Nations League defeat to Belgium
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Juventus score at the death to snatch win at Monza and go top of Serie A
Updated
Juventus claim dramatic last-gasp win at Monza to go top of Serie A
Lionel Messi focused on Copa America title defence and not long-term Argentina future
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Kai Havertz is finally hitting his stride
Villa file complaint against Legia Warsaw after clashes at Conference League game
Updated
Tottenham expect midfielder Bentancur to be out for around two months
Jurgen Klopp believes fortress Anfield is a 'nightmare' for visiting teams
Fantasy Premier League: More questions than answers as jam-packed festive period arrives
Postecoglou and Dyche urge rulemakers to 'leave the game alone' after sin bin idea
Most Read
Football Tracker: Juventus score at the death to snatch win at Monza and go top of Serie A
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Derby Week: Hamburger SV versus St. Pauli - a clash of opinions in Germany's north

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings