Reyna has made the move to Nottingham

Premier League Nottingham Forest have signed Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (21) on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The loan deal is without an option to buy and the English-born US international has also signed a contract with Dortmund until 2026.

Reyna, who joined the Bundesliga club in 2019, has played 11 league matches this season, mainly as a substitute.

Forest, 16th in the Premier League table, travel to Bournemouth on Sunday.