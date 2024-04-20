Arsenal bounce back from tricky week to retrain gaze on title tilt in Wolves win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal bounce back from tricky week to retrain gaze on title tilt in Wolves win
Arsenal bounce back from tricky week to retrain gaze on title tilt in Wolves win
Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates his goal
Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates his goal
Profimedia
Arsenal put a painful week behind them by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molineux to lift them to the top of the Premier League table - keeping a club record sixth consecutive away league clean sheet in the process.

The visitors - looking to respond after suffering a first league defeat of the calendar year before being dumped out of Europe - started quickly, as Kai Havertz hooked the ball towards goal in the opening seconds, but Jose Sa made a comfortable save.

Bukayo Saka also tested the goalkeeper early on with a header, while Gabriel Jesus scuffed wide from range.

Declan Rice had a couple of efforts from the edge of the box, but Wolves grew in confidence midway through the first half, as Joao Gomes got the better of Jakub Kiwior before firing towards goal, only for David Raya to brilliantly palm onto the post.

The game looked set to be level at the breal, but Leandro Trossard had other ideas, as the Belgian beautifully sliced his ninth league goal into the top corner from Jesus’ lay-off to put Arsenal ahead - making it his best scoring season in the league.

The Gunners were now brimming with confidence as Havertz tried a volley early in the second half, but Sa held well, before Ben White skewed wide from distance.

Wolves were on the back foot for the opening 25 minutes following the restart, but substitute Mario Lemina showed how dangerous a 1-0 scoreline can be when he cut inside Gabriel Magalhaes before his shot was saved by Raya.

Mikel Arteta’s side had a one-goal lead to hang onto in the final stages, and decided to drop back and absorb Wolves pressure in order to try and protect their slight advantage.

Match stats
Opta by Stats Perform

After surviving some nervy moments, the Gunners had chances of their own to kill the game off, and Martin Odegaard did just that, slotting home at the near post to secure a sixth consecutive H2H victory for Arsenal.

In contrast, the hosts are now winless in five matches, as Gary O’Neil’s team stay in 11th and without much left to play for this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalWolves
Related Articles
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to be ready for any situation in Premier League title race
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Arsenal and Liverpool fight to keep Premier League title race alive
Show more
Football
Arteta proud as Arsenal bounce back to go top of the league against Wolves
Odegaard says it's 'back to business' as Arsenal grind out win to go top
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Updated
Girona smash four past Cadiz to secure historic European qualification
Coppola stars with late cameo as Verona earn vital win against relegation rivals Udinese
Under-pressure Pochettino puts brave face on Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final defeat
Angry Man City boss Guardiola lashes out at FA Cup schedule despite victory
Updated
Lyon storm back to beat PSG 3-2 in Women's Champions League semi-final first leg
Five-star Bayern Munich put title agony behind them to smash Union Berlin
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings