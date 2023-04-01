Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings
Mikel Arteta speaks with the media prior to a training session in preparation for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game
Mikel Arteta speaks with the media prior to a training session in preparation for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game
Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (41) said he was happy with the speed of the Premier League club's transfer business in the close-season window and that there could be further additions to the squad.

Arsenal signed Declan Rice from West Ham United for 105 million pounds on Saturday. The England midfielder was their third signing of the window after Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

"Every signing that we have made brings special things to the team," Arteta told reporters ahead of Arsenal's pre-season friendly against a Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Stars side on Wednesday in Washington.

"We are very pleased as you can imagine that we signed the players that we wanted. We've signed them early and they've started to adapt to the team really fast.

"We have some time now to prepare and for them to get the best chance to express themselves in the right way."

Arteta speaking to the media ahead of the meeting with MLS All Stars
Reuters

Asked if there could be more signings before the transfer window closes on September 1st, Arteta said: "Let's see, there is a lot of time still in the market and a lot of expectation in some of our players.

"We will be alert, there is still time to do things, there is still time for exits as well obviously. I'm sure things will move."

Arsenal begin the new season at home to Nottingham Forest on August 12th.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news here. 

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalArteta MikelHavertz KaiRice DeclanTimber JurrienTransfer News
Related Articles
Arsenal close to finalising signing of talismanic West Ham captain Declan Rice
Declan Rice rises from Chelsea reject to England's most expensive player
Arsenal sign midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham for record fee
Show more
Football
Argentine women look to cast off long shadow of Messi and the men's team
Transfer News LIVE: Rashford agrees new United deal, Al-Ahli closing in on Mahrez
Updated
Women's World Cup Group B preview: Two powerhouse nations meet early on
FA study reveals repetitive heading may increase risk of cognitive impairment in later life
Heading to the World Cup without their star, the Netherlands look to Lineth Beerensteyn
Ilkay Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barcelona's young midfielders
Women's World Cup Group A preview: Co-hosts looking for first win at tournament
World Cup set for lift-off with women's football at an all-time high
MLS chief: Saudi spending spree won't harm Lionel Messi-led global push
Lionel Messi expects 'great things' at Inter Miami after glitzy unveiling
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rashford agrees new United deal, Al-Ahli closing in on Mahrez
Djokovic likens 'Spanish bull' Alcaraz to Federer, Nadal and himself
Carlos Alcaraz proves he's the real deal at Wimbledon after Paris pain
Carlos Alcaraz ends Novak Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon in five-set thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |