Arsenal close to finalising signing of talismanic West Ham captain Declan Rice

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal close to finalising signing of talismanic West Ham captain Declan Rice
Arsenal close to finalising signing of talismanic West Ham captain Declan Rice
Declan Rice will swap east London for north London in the coming days
Declan Rice will swap east London for north London in the coming days
Profimedia
Arsenal are close to finalising the £105million signing of West Ham captain Declan Rice (24) with the deal expected to be completed before the weekend.

Rice will reportedly cost the Gunners £100million, plus £5million in add-ons, with the player set to undergo a medical this week.

In a long-winded transfer saga, Arsenal were hoping to pay for the England international with instalments over five years but West Ham were pushing to receive full payment by the end of 2024.

It is understood a compromise has finally been reached with the final amount due in the summer of 2025 - primarily to help the Hammers' delicate financial position after the club was placed on UEFA's financial fair play watchlist last year.

The Gunners already had two previous bids for their top transfer target turned down before Manchester City then entered the race.

City walked away after their last-minute £90million bid was rejected last month.

Arsenal are investing heavily to challenge treble-winners City at the top of the Premier League. They have already signed German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65million, while Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is set to join the club for £40million.

They are also expected to bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who would cost in the region of £45m.

Follow all the latest transfer news here.

Mentions
FootballRice DeclanArsenalWest HamHavertz KaiTimber JurrienLavia RomeoPremier LeagueTransfer News
Related Articles
Arsenal lodge improved third bid for West Ham's Declan Rice worth up to £105m
Midfielders on the move: The story of the summer transfer window in the Premier League
Arsenal sign Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on long-term contract
Show more
Football
Striker Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Mount says goodbye to Chelsea
Updated
Mason Mount bids farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of Manchester United move
Osasuna barred from UEFA Conference League over historic match-fixing scandal
Relegated Leeds United appoint Daniel Farke as manager on four-year deal
Alessia Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving Manchester United
Transfer analysis: Sandro Tonali arrives at Newcastle to fill a very specific role
Australia bringing best-ever squad to home World Cup, says Caitlin Foord
Ireland defender Nathan Collins joins Brentford for record fee from Wolves
Darren Bazeley given New Zealand managerial job through to 2026 World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Mount says goodbye to Chelsea
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend