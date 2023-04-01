Arsenal go four points clear at top of Premier League with nervy win over Wolves

Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League (PL) table after a deserved 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, marking a sixth consecutive win for the Gunners at home.

Top of the PL table and through to the UEFA Champions League knockouts as group winners, confidence could hardly have been higher in the Arsenal camp.

The Gunners pinned their visitors back from the off, and with just six minutes played, they were ahead through Bukayo Saka, who wriggled into the box and finished calmly. That goal marked the 32nd consecutive game in which Arsenal have scored against Wolves, equalling the longest scoring streak against any opponent.

The hosts’ interplay was sublime in the build-up for the first goal, and it was on full display once more when they doubled their first-half lead with Oleksandr Zinchenko heavily involved before Martin Odegaard fired first-time past Jose Sa.

Odegaard celebrates his goal Profimedia

An injury sustained during that passage of play forced off the Wolves shot-stopper to further compound Wolves’ misery and there was little replacement Dan Bentley could do as he watched Gabriel Martinelli stroke an effort onto his post.

The visitors had a proverbial mountain to climb against the league leaders in the second half, especially when considering Arsenal's formidable defensive record of just 10 league goals conceded. With Mikel Arteta’s side holding a comfortable advantage, the contest headed towards a second-half lull, perfectly suiting the London side ahead of a busy week of fixtures.

Leandro Trossard missed the chance to wrap things up before Wolves surprisingly pulled one back against the run of play, with Matheus Cunha curling an effort inside the far post.

Match stats Flashscore

Suddenly, the contest was sparked into life as Eddie Nketiah struck the post in an unforeseen end-to-end finale. Ultimately, Arsenal held on for what largely looked like a comfortable victory, extending their lead to four points at the summit of the PL, at least temporarily.

As for Wolves, despite extending their impressive PL scoring streak to 13 games, they drop to 13th with an unwanted record of losing all seven away matches against sides top of the PL.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

