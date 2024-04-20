Arteta proud as Arsenal bounce back to go top of the league against Wolves

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arteta proud as Arsenal bounce back to go top of the league against Wolves
Arteta proud as Arsenal bounce back to go top of the league against Wolves
Arteta on the touchline during today's game
Arteta on the touchline during today's game
Reuters
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was delighted at how his side bounced back with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to return to the top of the Premier League table after a disappointing week that saw them knocked out of the Champions League.

A loss to Aston Villa in their last league game put a spanner in the works for their title chances and the midweek loss to Bayern Munich in the last eight ended their European hopes but Saturday's win over Wolves got them back on track.

"It was a very good response, so proud of them. We reacted in the right way. We deserved to win the game and got another clean sheet again," Arteta told the BBC.

"Disappointed to lose against Bayern - small margins but we have five games to go and we are top again."

Arsenal lead the standings on 74 points, one point ahead of Manchester City and three in front of Liverpool, although both their title rivals have a game in hand over the Gunners.

"We've been really consistent defensively and that's the platform needed to win games in this league. All we can do is win our games," Arteta said.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was happy with how his side pushed Arsenal all the way, only conceding the second goal deep into stoppage time at the end of the game.

"It's not often you are pleased and proud after a defeat but in our current situation to produce energy and fight like that was an incredible effort. The negative would be the second goal, the lads didn't deserve to lose 2-0," he said.

"It's an incredibly young team and squad that gave one of the best teams in the country a run for their money."

Mentions
FootballArteta MikelO'Neil GaryArsenalWolvesBayern MunichAston VillaLiverpoolManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Three talking points from a dramatic Premier League weekend
Show more
Football
Odegaard says it's 'back to business' as Arsenal grind out win to go top
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Updated
Girona smash four past Cadiz to secure historic European qualification
Coppola stars with late cameo as Verona earn vital win against relegation rivals Udinese
Arsenal bounce back from tricky week to retrain gaze on title tilt in Wolves win
Under-pressure Pochettino puts brave face on Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final defeat
Angry Man City boss Guardiola lashes out at FA Cup schedule despite victory
Updated
Lyon storm back to beat PSG 3-2 in Women's Champions League semi-final first leg
Five-star Bayern Munich put title agony behind them to smash Union Berlin
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings