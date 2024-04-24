Bruno Fernandes on fire as Man Utd beat Blades in six-goal thriller

Manchester United boosted their European qualification aspirations after twice recovering from a goal down to claim a hard-fought 4-2 win over Sheffield United, ending a four-match winless run in the Premier League.

The clouds continued to circle around Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in the build-up to this match, as the Dutchman launched a stinging attack on the press after the negative fall-out from their FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry.

Their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification were effectively over ahead of this visit from the Blades, whose immediate return to the Championship looks a formality.

The hosts made a bright start here though, as Wes Foderingham made a fine save to deny Diogo Dalot inside the opening minutes, and was called into action again to keep out Alejandro Garnacho.

Ten Hag’s men were enjoying more than 80% possession of the ball and carved through the Blades defence again, as another Rasmus Hojlund attempt was kept out by Foderingham.

However, it was the visitors who struck first courtesy of a Red Devils defensive horror show.

Andre Onana’s pass to Dalot was intercepted by Jayden Bogle, who provided a clinical finish to give the visitors an unlikely lead.

But Ten Hag’s men were back on level terms before the brak thanks to Harry Maguire’s brilliant deft header from Garnacho’s cross.

Those United fans hoping to see their side kick on in the second half were left bitterly disappointed, with Ben Brereton Díaz making United pay with an excellent first-time finish from Ben Osborn's cross.

This topsy-turvy clash then took another twist after Auston Trusty was penalised for hauling Maguire down in the box, despite Dalot having already slotted the ball into the net.

Bruno Fernandes made no mistake with the subsequent penalty, and parity was restored once again.

The spot-kick brought with it a piece of unwanted Premier League history for the Blades, as it was the 90th goal they’ve conceded this season - the most in a 38-game season in competition history.

Then, in a moment which best summed up the chaotic nature of United’s season, Fernandes produced a moment of magic with a ferocious left-footed strike from distance that flew past Foderingham.

A moment of brilliance had got Ten Hag’s men out of jail, before the Portugal international teed up Hojlund to seal all three points.

The result mathematically keeps United’s top-four hopes alive, but securing sixth spot and UEFA Europa League football is a more realistic target.

Meanwhile, this result moves Chris Wilder’s side ever closer to the league trapdoor after extending their winless run in the top flight to 10 games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

