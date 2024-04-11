Burnley's Vincent Kompany gets touchline ban for protesting decision in Chelsea draw

Burnley's Vincent Kompany on the touchline during his side's clash with Everton earlier this season

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (38) has been handed a two-match touchline ban and fined after being charged with misconduct following his protests in last month's 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

Kompany was shown a red card for protesting against a penalty decision when Burnley's Lorenz Assignon (23) received a second yellow card for a foul, reducing the visitors to 10 men in the match at Stamford Bridge on March 30th.

The Belgian will serve a touchline ban for the home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, with the second match suspended until December 31st.

"The manager admitted that his language and/or behaviour in the 40th minute of the fixture was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting towards a match official and/or questioned the integrity of a match official," the FA said in a statement.

Kompany was also fined 10,000 pounds.

Burnley are second-bottom, six points from the safety zone with six games left this season.

