Burnley sign Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana on loan

Fofana is Burnley's first signing of the January window as the Clarets battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League
Burnley on X
Burnley signed Chelsea's Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana (21) on loan until the end of the season on Saturday.

Fofana is Burnley's first signing of the January window as the Clarets battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

He was in the stands at Turf Moor on Friday to watch Burnley's 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Luton.

Fofana spent the first half of the season on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin, scoring two goals in 17 games.

He caught the eye of Chelsea after netting 24 times in 65 appearances for Norwegian side Molde, but has yet to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Burnley are looking to improve an attack which has managed only 21 goals this term, second lowest in the Premier League ahead of only Sheffield United.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany hardly sounded confident that Fofana will help solve that problem.

"I would love to be able to only present players with proven numbers but it's not the market we're in at all," he said.

"To go and find someone who will outperform consistently Lyle Foster and Zeki Amdouni I don't think is realistic but we have to strengthen the unit.

"He does have speed, he does have the ability to link up play and he does have talent. He's scored a lot of goals, maybe not in Germany but at his previous clubs, and he can help us.

"But if you're expecting someone to come in who scored 25 goals in the Bundesliga recently it's not in the realm of possibility."

Fofana added: "I have seen a couple of games already and I think this is the right place for me to make the next steps.

"I have known about Burnley for a long time, they have been in the Premier League before this season and the champions (of the Championship) last year and I'm now looking forward to now being a part of this team."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueFofana David DatroKompany VincentBurnleyChelseaTransfer News
