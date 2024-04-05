Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino hopes dramatic Man Utd win is turning point

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino hopes dramatic Man Utd win is turning point
Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino hopes dramatic Man Utd win is turning point
Mauricio Pochettino has had a difficult first season at Chelsea
Mauricio Pochettino has had a difficult first season at Chelsea
Reuters
Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino (52) said he hoped that the high drama of Thursday's 4-3 comeback win over Manchester United will prove a turning point in the Blues' inconsistent season and the sometimes strained relationship between him and the fans.

Pochettino raced onto the pitch at the final whistle after hat-trick hero Cole Palmer scored the latest ever winning goal in a Premier League game after 11 minutes of added time, having equalised a few seconds earlier from the penalty spot.

"It's important in the end to finish in the way that we finished, creating I think the connection (between) fans and players," the Argentine coach told reporters.

"It's a very good thing that happened today and I think should be a turning point for us, creating trust with the fans and in the team," he said.

A few weeks ago, Pochettino - former manager of Chelsea's rivals Tottenham Hotspur - was the subject of crude chanting by some fans during a stalemate at Brentford and on Saturday the boos rang out again after a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Burnley.

However, asked after Thursday's dramatic last-gasp win about the complaints from some fans that he does not show enough emotion to connect with them, Pochettino said he was focused on doing his job on the touchline.

"I am head coach. If someone wants a clown, they can go and find a clown," he added.

Pochettino paid tribute to the irrepressible Palmer who has now scored 16 league goals, only two fewer than his former Manchester City team mate and top marksman Erling Haaland.

"One of the basic skills is his mentality, his capacity to deal with the pressure," Pochettino said of Palmer. "I think it’s amazing the way he can deal with the pressure."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was left to rue his side's failure to see out a win for the second time in a matter of days, having conceded a very late equaliser to draw 1-1 away to Brentford at the weekend.

"We didn't bring the win over the line. Of course that’s frustrating," he said. "You have to do your job. They know their job and they didn’t make the right decisions."

Ten Hag said he did not know the extent of injuries that forced off two of his defenders - Raphael Varane and substitute Jonny Evans - potentially adding to gaping holes in United's back line before Sunday's visit of league leaders Liverpool.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaManchester United
Related Articles
Erik ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man Utd's shocking defeat to Chelsea
Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic
Mauricio Pochettino tells Chelsea squad to get outside their comfort zone
Show more
Football
Chelsea down Manchester United thanks to record-breaking Cole Palmer
Inter eyeing Milan derby title triumph as Roma host capital clash
EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Ayisat Yusuf talks up Nigeria’s Olympic hopes against South Africa
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp happy to avoid further injuries ahead of crucial Man Utd trip
Data-driven Player of the Month: Pau Cubarsi - a defender with incredible maturity
Tottenham mogul Joe Lewis spared prison for insider trading
Liverpool leave it late to beat Sheffield United and reclaim top spot
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic
Liverpool leave it late to beat Sheffield United and reclaim top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings