Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic
Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic
Cole Palmer scored a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night
Cole Palmer scored a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night
AFP
Cole Palmer (21) struck twice in the 10th and 11th minute of stoppage time to secure an astonishing 4-3 victory against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, after the Red Devils surrendered a 3-2 lead in the most dramatic of late collapses. 

Both sides have fallen dramatically from grace, with previous battles for domestic and European supremacy feeling like a lifetime ago. After dropping points in their last encounters against Burnley and Brentford respectively, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag were looking for a fast response from their sides here.

It was Pochettino who got his wish with a mere four minutes on the clock, as Malo Gusto’s deflected cross made its way to Conor Gallagher, who rifled home a close-range finish through Casemiro’s legs and past Andre Onana.

Chelsea doubled their lead after Antony was penalised for bringing down Marc Cucurella in the box, and Palmer was coolness personified in dispatching the subsequent spot-kick.

It was his 14th Premier League goal of the season, leaving the club he supported as a boy in big trouble.

However, just when the hosts appeared to be coasting, Moises Caicedo played a blind pass into the path of Alejandro Garnacho, who ruthlessly punished the Ecuadorian with a clinical finish past Dorde Petrovic and halved the deficit.

United were level five minutes later at the end of a wonderfully worked move, with Bruno Fernandes providing a bullet far-post header from Diogo Dalot's perfectly weighted cross.

Gallagher was inches away from restoring the hosts’ lead when his shot cannoned off the post just seconds before half-time.

Key stats from Chelsea's victory
Opta by StatsPerform

Ten Hag's side started the second half on top, and this wide-open match saw Harry Maguire make an eye-catching run down the left before his angled strike rose just over the bar.

The Red Devils were four-versus-two in attacking the Chelsea backline, but Fernandes could not take advantage and fired his rash effort over the bar.

However, it was a case of redemption for Antony, who provided the most outrageous assist with the outside of his left foot for Garnacho to nod the ball past Petrovic. It was the Brazilian’s first Premier League assist of the season and it came in some style.

This looked to have completed the most remarkable of comebacks for United, but Dalot was punished at the death for a challenge on Noni Madueke and Palmer was on hand to score his second spot-kick and give the hosts a share of the spoils.

But the Blues were not done there, as Palmer seemingly had the freedom of West London after latching onto Enzo’s shot and saw his deflected strike beat Onana in one of the all-time great Premier League matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Catch up on the match stats on Flashscore.

Full Premier League standings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaManchester UnitedPalmer Cole
Related Articles
Fantasy Premier League: The crucial final stretch of the season begins
Mauricio Pochettino tells Chelsea squad to get outside their comfort zone
'It has upset me so much': Pochettino criticises social media abuse of Gallagher
Show more
Football
Liverpool leave it late to beat Sheffield United and reclaim top spot
Almeida strike sees Valencia edge past Granada and closer to European places
Juventus condemn 'discriminatory chants' aimed at McKennie in Coppa Italia semi-final
Data-driven Manager of the Month: How Edin Terzic outwitted Bayern Munich
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
Zinchenko says Arsenal can 'compete with the best teams in the world'
Dozens arrested after fans and police clash at Croatian Cup semi-finals
Sanguine Kompany says Burnley have been here before ahead of crunch Everton clash
EXCLUSIVE: Omar Mascarell on Mallorca's chances against Athletic in the Copa del Rey final
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Zinchenko says Arsenal can 'compete with the best teams in the world'
Data-driven Manager of the Month: How Edin Terzic outwitted Bayern Munich

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings