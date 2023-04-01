Chelsea vs Wolves - The first Premier League Christmas Eve match in 28 years

  Chelsea vs Wolves - The first Premier League Christmas Eve match in 28 years
Pochettino speaking to the media
Pochettino speaking to the media
Profimedia
The last time there was a Premier League game on Christmas Eve was way back in 1995 when the competition was in its infancy. 28 years later Wolves host Chelsea on the eve of Christmas. But what happened in 1995 when Manchester United faced arch-rivals Leeds United and why is Chelsea manager Pochettino against the idea of Christmas Eve football?

It's Christmas Eve 1995, Manchester United are in second place in the Premier League but 10 points off league leaders Newcastle United as they travel up to Elland Road to face their bitter rivals Leeds, who would love to mark a dent in their title aspirations. 

In a deafening atmosphere, it took the home side just seven minutes to take the lead as Gary McAllister sent Peter Schmeichel the wrong way and Elland Road erupted.

The visitors would equalise before the half-hour mark as good high pressure from Nicky Butt (ahead of his time) forced a mistake, and he would set up Andy Cole to slot home the equaliser. 

The Leeds fans would only be silenced for 10 minutes though as Anthony Yeboah went on a darting run before slotting an effort past the helpless Schmeichel; it was a great Premier League goal.

A second-half header by Brian Deane would seal a shock win for a jubilant Leeds and leave Manchester United still 10 points off Newcastle heading into Christmas.

There could be an argument to say that defeat was a timely wake-up call and catalyst for United to go and beat title rivals Newcastle on Boxing Day, before going on to win the title by four points.

Pochettino slams Premier League for Christmas Eve clash

Fast forward 28 years and Wolves host a struggling Chelsea side in the first match to be played on Christmas Eve since that iconic Premier League game. 

Injuries have hit Chelsea (like many Premier League clubs) like the plague this season but a win last weekend against Sheffield United, followed by a midweek victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and suddenly their season has a glimmer of hope.

If you add in the return of summer signing Christopher Nkunku from a lengthy injury that has seen him miss the first half of the season, a win against Wolves on Christmas Eve and everything wouldn't look so bleak at Christmas. 

However, when the fixture date was announced, Pochettino had concerns beyond footballing issues. 

Christmas in Pochettino's home country Argentina  (as it is in many countries) is celebrated on the night of Christmas Eve and the Chelsea manager voiced his concerns over him and Chelsea's other Argentine players and staff missing Christmas with their loved ones. 

He said in October: “It’s a little bit strange but we need to accept the rules of the Premier League, that we need to go there and to play.

“(In Argentina) we celebrate on the night of the 24th. At 12 o’clock on the night we start to celebrate Christmas. More than the 25th because you’re asleep nearly all day. Here it’s different because you celebrate on the 25th with the family.

“I need to see things in a different way. For sure our fans are not happy but we need to accept this new era in football.

“(The Premier League) didn’t ask us. If they ask me I will give my opinion, but at the moment we are not involved in the decisions.”

He added: “I don’t know what to do (with my wife). I need to find some ideas to compensate."

The facts are that football is becoming a commercially driven game and whilst Wolves vs Chelsea on Sunday will share a special date with a Premier League classic, at what point is the welfare of players and coaching staff going to matter again?

FootballPremier LeagueChelseaWolvesLeedsManchester UnitedFeatures
