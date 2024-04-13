Cunha strikes twice as Wolves salvage draw in four-goal thriller with Forest

Nottingham Forest and Wolves shared the spoils in an absorbing 2-2 draw at the City Ground that will feel like two points lost for the hosts, who missed the chance to pull away from the bottom three.

Having lost more games in 2024 than any other side in the PL, Forest knew a positive start was needed against their mid-table opponents.

It was the hosts who edged a closely fought opening 25 minutes, with Ryan Yates and Giovanni Reyna both wasting good opportunities.

Despite a slow start, Wolves gradually grew into the contest, and the visitors came close to taking the lead against the run of play shortly before the half-hour mark, as Joao Gomes saw an effort superbly blocked on the line by Murillo before Pablo Sarabia fired the rebound wide.

Chances continued to flow at both ends of the pitch, and it was Wolves who finally broke the deadlock five minutes before the break.

Matheus Cunha, making his first start since mid-February, showed impressive skill and strength to cut inside two defenders before rifling an emphatic finish into the top corner for his 10th PL goal of the season.

Undeterred, Forest found a swift response in first-half stoppage time, as former Wolves man Morgan Gibbs-White rose highest in the box to glance home Reyna’s inswinging corner.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

The hosts carried the momentum that goal created into the early stages of the second half and soon found themselves in front as Danilo pounced on a loose ball inside the box and finished coolly beyond Jose Sa.

The end-to-end nature of the match showed no signs of slowing down as Wolves levelled the scores just five minutes later, with Cunha in the right place at the right time to bundle home after a scramble inside the six-yard box.

With nothing to separate the two sides heading into the final quarter-hour, Forest continued to probe for a crucial late winner. However, clear-cut chances came at a premium, as the visitors’ rearguard held firm for a hard-earned point.

The result keeps Forest just a point above the relegation zone with five games to play, while Wolves’ hopes of European qualification look to be slipping away.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matheus Cunha (Wolves)

Get all of our stats from this match here.