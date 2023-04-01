David Moyes hopes Kalvin Phillips can replicate Lingard impact at West Ham

Phillips is looking to revive his career

West Ham manager David Moyes (60) reckons Kalvin Phillips (28) can follow Jesse Lingard (31) in proving to be a successful loan signing for the Hammers.

Lingard joined on loan from Manchester United in January 2021 and helped take West Ham into the Europa League with nine goals in 16 matches.

Phillips may be a different player, but Moyes is still expecting midfielder Phillips to make an impact following his arrival from Premier League champions Manchester City.

"His pedigree over the years has made me feel he's a player I'd like to have at the club," Moyes said Wednesday.

"For some time he's been a mainstay of the England national team. He's someone who has been a really good player. The move to City hasn't worked as well as he would have liked.

"This time a couple of years ago we got Jesse Lingard, he really helped us. I'm hoping Kalvin can have a similar impact as what Jesse had."

Phillips will be hoping the move helps secure his place in the England squad for this year's European Championship.

"Everybody has something to prove," added Moyes. "Jesse had something to prove and Kalvin has as well. There is a big competition at the end of the season where he'll be hoping to be in good form.

"We're talking about a boy with really good character. I heard Pep Guardiola's comments about him and I would agree with those, having had him here for a week now.

"We want to see his footballing ability now. I think he's got a chance now to get himself back on track. We've brought in another England international to our squad and that's a big plus."

Phillips could make his West Ham debut against Bournemouth on Thursday.