Moyes pleased with Hammers' progress as Arsenal challenge awaits

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Moyes pleased with Hammers' progress as Arsenal challenge awaits
Moyes pleased with Hammers' progress as Arsenal challenge awaits
West Ham manager David Moyes said he was "really pleased" by his side's progress
West Ham manager David Moyes said he was "really pleased" by his side's progress
AFP
West Ham manager David Moyes said he was "really pleased" by his side's progress ahead of their trip across London to Premier League title-contenders Arsenal on Thursday.

The Hammers are currently just a point off the top six following a 2-0 win at home to Manchester United last weekend.

And the Scot is confident in West Ham's ability to get better throughout the season.

"We're really pleased with the progress we've made," Moyes told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"We've got 30 points in the league, which is a really good total for us at this time of year. We want to keep it going and we think we can get better and do even more."

West Ham beat Man Utd in the last fixture
Profimedia

Moyes added striker Michail Antonio will again be absent as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, with centre-back Nayef Aguerd to undergo assessment after missing the United victory because of illness.

West Ham defeated Arsenal 3-1 in the English League Cup last month but Moyes is prepared for a far tougher test on Thursday.

"(I'm expecting) huge challenges. Arsenal have always been a really hard team to beat," he said. "We had a good result against them in the cup but this is a different competition.

"The league throws up different players and Arsenal changed their team for the game in the League Cup so they will be back to their full-strength team, I've no doubt, and going to the Emirates Stadium has never been an easy game."

Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after their match against Liverpool
AFP

Arsenal will go top of the table if they beat the Hammers and Moyes praised the "brilliant job" done by Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta.

"I've been impressed with Mikel since he first went in," Moyes said.

"He won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, so a couple of wins right at the start.

"Then obviously it went a bit difficult and there was a lot of talk about him, but he hasn't half proved all those doubters wrong because he's done a brilliant job with Arsenal. He's got them incredibly competitive, back around the top of the league and competing again.

"I think most Arsenal supporters will be happy with Mikel."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMoyes DavidAguerd NayefAntonio MichailArteta MikelArsenalWest HamManchester United
Related Articles
Lack of cover means players unlikely to leave Arsenal in January says Arteta
Every Premier League club's most important player heading into 2024
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Show more
Football
Can Brailsford mastermind new cycle of success at Man United?
'Players accountable': Howe puts faltering Newcastle stars on notice
Rangers and Aberdeen matches postponed due to Storm Gerrit announces SPL
Ten Hag hopes returning familiar faces can boost Man Utd consistency
The seven most underrated current Premier League players
Injured Mitoma a doubt for Asian Cup, says Brighton boss De Zerbi
EXCLUSIVE: Emmanuel Amunike on Africa's biggest talents and Nigeria's AFCON hopes
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs interested in Dominic Solanke, Taremi top of Inter's list
Updated
Most Read
Hojlund the hero as Man Utd come from behind to stun Villa in festive thriller
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Minority stake holder Jim Ratcliffe calls for Manchester United supporters to be patient
Pep Guardiola says rivals want Man City to fail 'more than ever'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings