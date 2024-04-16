Dele Alli backs Everton to finish strong amid relegation worries

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Dele Alli backs Everton to finish strong amid relegation worries
Dele Alli backs Everton to finish strong amid relegation worries
Dele Alli has not played since February 2023 due to injury
Dele Alli has not played since February 2023 due to injury
Reuters
Everton's latest points deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) has ramped up fears they may be relegated from the Premier League but midfielder Dele Alli (28) said they can beat the drop if they keep their focus on football.

Everton have been charged twice this season for PSR violations and docked a total of eight points. The club said on Monday they had lodged an appeal against a two-point deduction handed out on April 8.

Sean Dyche's side, who suffered a 6-0 thrashing at Chelsea on Monday, are 16th in the table with 27 points, two points above Luton Town who occupy the final relegation berth.

"We can only focus on the games - we can't get caught up in what's going on," Alli told Sky Sports.

"They've done an unbelievable job. I can feel it when I walk around the place - a real focus and not getting caught up in everything that's going on.

"They're an unbelievable group of players and I hope they'll finish the season strong. The chances they create, they can win most games. I think they'll be fine."

Everton's position in the Premier League
Flashscore

Alli, who has not played since February 2023 due to injury, spoke in an interview last year about being sexually abused as a child, mental health issues and time spent in rehab.

The midfielder has made 37 appearances for England and said he is aiming to return to Gareth Southgate's squad.

"I have a reminder on my phone every day at 11 o'clock that says World Cup 2026," he added. "That's my aim."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueAlli DeleEvertonEngland
Related Articles
The story of Jarrad Branthwaite’s meteoric rise ahead of potential England debut
Cole Palmer purrs again as Chelsea put poor Everton to the sword
Everton reportedly lodge appeal to Premier League against two-point deduction
Show more
Football
Man Utd speak to Alejandro Garnacho over controversial social media activity
Team of the Week: Wirtz shines for Leverkusen as Palmer and Gordon continue form
Weekend Highlights: The end of Coman's streak and a superb strike from the halfway line
Felipe Anderson signs pre-contract to join Brazil's Palmeiras from Lazio
Erling Haaland out to hush critics as Man City aim for Champions League semis
'Shame' of penalty pantomine spoils big Chelsea win for Mauricio Pochettino
Almeida strike sees Valencia beat Osasuna after late missed penalty
Valiant Verona pull off two-goal fightback to peg back Atalanta's Euro race
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible
Rafael Nadal confirms comeback at Barcelona Open with Flavio Cobolli up first
'Shame' of penalty pantomine spoils big Chelsea win for Mauricio Pochettino
Cole Palmer purrs again as Chelsea put poor Everton to the sword

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings