Everton reportedly lodge appeal to Premier League against two-point deduction

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Everton reportedly lodge appeal to Premier League against two-point deduction
Everton reportedly lodge appeal to Premier League against two-point deduction
Everton have been deducted eight points this season
Everton have been deducted eight points this season
Reuters
Everton have lodged an appeal against a two-point deduction in relation to their breach of the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR), the BBC said on Monday.

The club was charged in January for violations of the Premier League's PSR in their financial records for a period beginning in 2019-20 and ending in 2022-23.

Everton were then docked two points by the Premier League earlier this month - their second points deduction this season - which meant they dropped to 16th place in the standings.

The Merseyside club were also deducted 10 points in November after admitting to a breach of PSR for the assessment period ending with the 2021-22 season, although that was reduced to six on appeal in February.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEverton
Related Articles
Chelsea's £90 million losses raise the pressure for player sales in June
Chelsea's Fernandez and Disasi injured ahead of Everton clash, says Pochettino
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Ray Parlour on what Arsenal will be thinking following Aston Villa defeat
Kylian Mbappe and PSG face fight to keep Champions League dream alive
OPINION: Alejandro Garnacho should be more worried about Man United teammates than Ten Hag
Leverkusen sporting director expects Florian Wirtz and Granit Xhaka to stay at club
Xavi ready for Champions League thriller between Barcelona and PSG
Barcelona hope young blood can overcome old ghosts in Europe
Dortmund's Sebastien Haller to miss Atletico clash but Jadon Sancho to return
Who is the former Zambia captain Rainford Kalaba involved in tragic road accident?
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City players are enjoying the pressure
Most Read
Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapses on pitch with Udinese match suspended
Football Tracker: Inter Milan drop points as Lyon produce stunning comeback
How Xabi Alonso and a touch of tiki-taka lifted Leverkusen to brave new heights
Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso honoured to be part of special day for champions

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings