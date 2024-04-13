Chelsea's £90 million losses raise the pressure for player sales in June

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea's £90 million losses raise the pressure for player sales in June
Chelsea's £90 million losses raise the pressure for player sales in June
Chelsea's owner Todd Boehly
Chelsea's owner Todd Boehly
AFP
Chelsea face a huge challenge to avoid breaching Premier League sustainability rules after posting an £89.8 million loss for the 2022/23 season.

The Blues' wage bill soared to over £400 million last season, while they splashed out £745 million on transfer fees.

But that investment in the club's first full season under an American investment consortium fronted by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly failed to deliver success on the field.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season despite having the second highest wage bill, behind only English champions Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino's men currently sit ninth in the table this season despite a further £454 million being spent on new players since June 30th, 2023.

Chelsea's losses were mitigated by the sale of a hotel for £76.3m to the club's parent company BlueCo.

Figures for the current season are likely to be even worse as Chelsea are not involved in European football.

A run to the Champions League quarter-finals last season was worth around £83 million.

Football Association figures released on Friday also showed the West London club have spent a Premier League record £75 million on agents' fees alone this season.

Chelsea are likely to have to raise significant sums from selling players before the end of June to avoid falling foul of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Premier League clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105 million across a three-year assessment period.

Chelsea posted a £121 million loss in the 2021/22 season.

Everton have been deducted a total of eight points on two separate charges and Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaches of PSR this season.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaManchester CityNottinghamEverton
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns
Updated
Who's Missing: Manchester United face defensive crisis ahead of Liverpool visit
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United all in action
Updated
Cunha strikes twice as Wolves salvage draw in four-goal thriller with Forest
Manchester City top Premier League table after thrashing error-prone Luton
Bayern Munich defeat relegation-threatened Koln to delay Leverkusen title celebrations
Griezmann bags brace as Atletico Madrid down Girona to close in on LaLiga's top three
Isak stars as Newcastle dent Spurs' top-four challenge with big win
Campeonato guide: Everything you need to know about Brazil's 2024 Serie A season
Guardiola confident Grealish has 'learned the lesson' and is back to his best
Most Read
FIFA ban Tanzanian champions Young Africans from signing new players
Hack the Weekend: One of the strongest defences in Europe travels to Lyon
Football Tracker: Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United all in action
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings