'Endless money' is a problem in transfer market, says Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. 'Endless money' is a problem in transfer market, says Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp
'Endless money' is a problem in transfer market, says Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp
Klopp hasn't had much luck in the transfer window this summer
Klopp hasn't had much luck in the transfer window this summer
Reuters
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (56) said it was difficult for the club to keep pace in the transfer market and called for more regulation after they missed out on targets and saw players leave for Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool lost out to Premier League rivals Chelsea, who completed deals for British record signing Moises Caicedo and fellow central midfielder Romeo Lavia, who were both targets for Klopp's side.

Klopp also lost two of his midfield stalwarts in Fabinho and skipper Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian clubs in the close season.

"I'm not sure if it's something to do with Liverpool finding it harder to attract (players).

"Everything is more difficult... There are a lot of things that are different this year since last year as well already," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"Some clubs have a different way to do it and nobody understands 100% how it works, but somehow so far it works. As a normal club, it's really difficult to catch up with them... I don't blame anybody. It's just how it is.

"Saudi Arabia, on top of that, made things not easier. Our window ends August 31st (September 1st). The window there is still open so (if there are) players that aren't happy, then they will come again with even bigger offers."

Klopp said two weeks ago nobody would have guessed Neymar would move to Saudi Arabia where he has joined Al Hilal, highlighting how the league is trying to grow and compete with the popularity of Europe's top leagues.

"It's not written in stone that everyone has to watch the Premier League, or LaLiga or Bundesliga. It's absolutely fine if they try to grow the league. We don't have the right to say that's not allowed," he added.

"China tried it, USA is trying, so it's absolutely fine... But the endless money causes a problem. It will be cool if somebody could find a solution, a little bit regulation.

"So yes, it became more difficult. But not to convince players to go to Liverpool, 100% if I called a million players, they all would have come immediately. You have to make sure you go for the right ones."

Liverpool started the season with a draw at Chelsea
Reuters

Liverpool play Bournemouth on Saturday, a club they beat 9-0 when they visited Anfield last year, but Klopp does not expect the south-coast side to roll over after hiring Andoni Iraola as their new manager.

"If you do research on him it's no coincidence that Bournemouth brought him in. He has an unconventional way. I used to like the phrase 'organised chaos' but I don't know if he likes that," Klopp said.

"They will press properly and have an offensive approach. If we let them play, they will play."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolKlopp Jurgen
Related Articles
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Liverpool manager Klopp concerned about 'influential' Saudi transfer window
Liverpool complete signing of Japan midfielder Endo from Stuttgart
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea complete Lavia signing, Liverpool announce Endo
Updated
Saudi transfer target Mitrovic out of Fulham's home derby with Brentford
Football Tracker: Bundesliga's back with Bayern Munich's trip to Werder Bremen
Updated
Manchester United must improve away form against big clubs, says Ten Hag
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Manchester City ready to face Newcastle after Super Cup success, says Guardiola
Cristian Romero 'good to go' against United, says Tottenham's Postecoglou
Ian Maatsen and Micky Van de Ven called up to Netherlands squad for the first time
Pochettino confirms Chelsea captain James out for 'a few weeks' with hamstring injury
Most Read
Football Tracker: Bundesliga's back with Bayern Munich's trip to Werder Bremen
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea complete Lavia signing, Liverpool announce Endo
Editors' Picks: Kane makes Bundesliga bow as top Premier League teams set for battle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |