Everton out of relegation zone after putting three goals past Newcastle

A trio of late goals sparked jubilation inside Goodison Park as Everton sealed their second home Premier League win of the season, lifting them out of the relegation zone and sending Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe back to Tyneside empty-handed.

Sean Dyche has won more matches against Howe than any other manager, and his Everton side started much the brighter on home soil, racking up six shots on goal before Newcastle notched one of their own.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s trademark leap proved to be an issue for the visitors throughout the first period, and his far-post header to meet Dwight McNeil’s pinpoint cross forced Martin Dúbravka into a smart reaction save.

Injuries continue to rock the Magpies, who arrived on Merseyside with no fewer than 12 first-team players ruled out, but free-flowing moves remain firmly in their wheelhouse, and one in particular culminated in Alexander Isak nodding Kieran Tippier’s whipped cross narrowly wide.

If any team was to rue first-half chances, however, it was Everton. The best of the lot fell to Calvert-Lewin just before the interval, and his wayward volley from all of six yards out represented the kind of wastefulness Dyche’s side can ill afford as they battle to stave off relegation.

A succession of Newcastle opportunities threatened to punish the hosts shortly after the restart, with youngster Lewis Miley firing over from distance and Anthony Gordon shooting straight at Jordan Pickford, much to the delight of his former club’s fans.

The game’s two telling moments came in the final 15 minutes, and separate errors from Trippier - normally so reliable for the Magpies - played a part in both.

The first was pounced on by McNeil, who drove forward on a one-man mission before smashing in left-footed, and the second resulted in a low cross which fell perfectly for Abdoulaye Doucouré to finish hard and low past Dúbravka.

Substitute Beto added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time, turning home at the near post for his first PL goal, which leaves Everton in the relative safety of 17th place heading into a clash with Chelsea on home turf.

Howe, meanwhile, must lift his deflated and fatigued Newcastle players ahead of a testing double-header against Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dwight McNeil (Everton)

