Every Premier League club's fastest player in 2023/24 so far

Wolves' Pedro Neto runs away from Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai
Wolves' Pedro Neto runs away from Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai
We are approximately one-third of the way through the 2023/24 Premier League season and as ever, there has been plenty of top-quality talent on show.

Not only on a technical level but in physical terms, specifically when it comes to raw pace.

The latest numbers, according to data provided by Sky Sports, show that some players have exceeded a speed of 36 kilometres per hour in the campaign so far.

While many would usually expect Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker or Fulham winger Adama Traore to top these kinds of lists, neither actually feature at the summit.

That title currently belongs to Luton's Chiedozie Ogbene, who has set a blistering speed of 36.93km/h.

The former Brentford man is closely followed by Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai in rounding out the podium.

But following them is Ogbene's Republic of Ireland compatriot Dara O'Shea, who will no doubt surprise plenty given he is a central defender.

Every Premier League club's fastest player in 2023/24

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli - 35.8km/h

Aston Villa: Moussa Diaby - 35.89km/h

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke - 36.1km/h

Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo - 35.94km/h

Brighton: Carlos Baleba - 34.16km

Burnley: Dara O'Shea - 36.73km/h

Burnley centre-back Dara O'Shea has recorded the fourth-quickest speed
Chelsea: Ben Chilwell - 35.5km/h

Crystal Palace: Tyrick Mitchell - 34.1km/h

Everton: Amadou Onana - 36.65km/h

Fulham: Adama Traore - 35.55km/h

Liverpool: Dominik Szoboszlai - 36.76km/h

Luton: Chiedozie Ogbene - 36.93km/h

Luton winger Chiedozie Ogbene has clocked the highest speed so far this season
Manchester City: Kyle Walker - 35.32km/h

Manchester United: Rasmus Hojlund - 35.45km/h

Newcastle: Anthony Gordon - 36.68km/h

Nottingham Forest: Anthony Elanga - 35.85km/h

Sheffield United: Cameron Archer - 34.71km/h

Tottenham: Micky van de Ven - 35.52km/h

West Ham: Michail Antonio - 35.09km/h

Wolves: Pedro Neto - 36.86km/h

