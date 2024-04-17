Fallen giants: Asante Kotoko's stunning decline from African powerhouse

Few names in Ghana evoke the same reverence as Asante Kotoko when it comes to football. The Porcupine Warriors, as they are affectionately known, have long been regarded as the standard-bearers of the West African nation's game, a club whose exploits on the continental stage once struck fear into the hearts of opponents across Africa.

However, as the 2023/24 season concludes, the harsh reality of Kotoko's current predicament can no longer be ignored. The once-mighty giants find themselves mired in a crisis of form and identity, a far cry from the glory days that saw them conquer the continent and etch their name into Ghanaian football history.

To truly appreciate the depths of Kotoko's fall, one must first understand the lofty heights from which they have tumbled.

A Legacy of Dominance

With a record 24 Ghana Premier League titles to their name, the Porcupine Warriors have long been the dominant force in domestic football.

The Reds won their maiden title in 1959 and went on to win 16 out of a possible 30 league titles in the next 34 years. In the process, they set a record in the 1963/64 season becoming the first team to go unbeaten throughout the first round of the Ghana Premier League (16 wins, 1 draw). The league title had become Kotoko’s birthright.

In the 2007/08 season, under the tutelage of Bashir Hayford, Kotoko set a new record for the biggest title-winning margin - 16 points above runners-up Lions.

However, it was on the continental stage that Kotoko shone brightest. Between 1967 and 1993, the Porcupine Warriors reached the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League 10 times. Seven of those times, they reached the final and only won it twice in 1970 and 1983.

Though they could have won more to underscore their dominance, everyone knew the name Asante Kotoko as clubs feared facing them. But it’s been two years since they played continental football and at the moment that streak is likely to stretch to next year.

Assante Kotoko in the league standings Flashscore

A Season to Forget

Fast forward to the present day, and the once-formidable Kotoko find themselves in the throes of a season that has gone beyond anything they ever imagined. Their aura of invincibility has been completely shattered as every team will smile at the opportunity to face Kotoko at the moment.

The numbers paint a bleak picture. With eight games to go till the end of the season, Kotoko find themselves in 11th, just three points above the relegation zone. The form of the Kumasi-based club since the turn of the year has been atrocious. Just one win out of nine matches in 2024 while losing a remarkable seven.

If the Ghana Premier League began in 2024, Kotoko would find themselves at the bottom of the table. It’s unprecedented times for a club once heralded as the king of the land and fans are rightly incensed. The Baba Yara Sports stadium which has previously been a fortress for Kotoko has now become the playground of opponents.

Perhaps most concerning, however, is Kotoko’s abysmal home form. This season coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has the worst home record in the league picking just 18 points out of an available 36, a damning indictment of their struggles in Kumasi. Fans have run out of patience and in an attempt to make their voice heard have blocked the club from training.

On Tuesday, April 17th, 50+ fans stormed the training ground of Kotoko and prevented the technical team from training the team. It’s not the first time fans have demonstrated in this manner with Drasko Lugarusic and David Duncan dealing with the same issues in the last 10 years.

Assante Kotoko have been in terrible form Flashscore

An Identity Crisis

As the dust settles on another disappointing campaign, the burning question remains: what has caused this once-mighty giant to fall so precipitously?

Ogum and his technical team are being chased out of the club at the moment but the feeling is that the problems go beyond the coaching staff.

“I don’t believe it is a coaching issue; when the players play, it is clear that they are afraid. The demands placed on the players appear to put them under additional strain; they lack the character required to play as a Kotoko player, which I believe is their issue,” former Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu revealed in a post-match conference.

For some, the answer lies in a lack of stability and continuity within the club's hierarchy. A revolving door of coaching appointments which has seen 35 coaches take charge of the club since 2000 and frequent upheaval at the executive level have undoubtedly taken their toll, with players and staff alike unable to establish a consistent philosophy or approach.

Others point to the club's apparent reluctance to invest in top-tier talent, a decision that has left Kotoko's squad lacking the quality and depth required to compete at the highest levels.

Assistant Kotoko coach David Ocloo admits they’re a team in transition after Dreams FC handed the club their sixth defeat in last seven games: “We are a team in transition, and we remain focused on our work. There is no undue pressure on us; our aim is to work diligently and turn things around."

Regardless of whatever the root causes of Kotoko’s issues are, one thing is clear: the club finds itself at a critical juncture, a crossroads that will determine whether it can reclaim its place among Africa's elite or risk fading into obscurity.

For the fans, whose unwavering loyalty has been tested by this season's disappointments, the hope remains that the club's leadership will take decisive action to address the underlying issues and chart a course back to glory.

Whether that overhaul involves a change in leadership, a renewed commitment to youth development, or a significant investment in top-tier talent remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that the road back to the summit of African football will be a long and arduous one for the Porcupine Warriors.

For a club with such a storied history and a fan base as passionate as Kotoko's, the prospect of rising from the ashes is not merely a possibility, it is imperative. Whatever the case, the sleeping giant of Ghanaian football cannot remain dormant forever.