Footballer Benjamin Mendy to return to UK as he faces retrial for alleged sex offences

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Footballer Benjamin Mendy to return to UK as he faces retrial for alleged sex offences
Footballer Benjamin Mendy to return to UK as he faces retrial for alleged sex offences
Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court in Chester, northwest England, on December 22, 2022
Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court in Chester, northwest England, on December 22, 2022
AFP
French footballer Benjamin Mendy (28) will return to a UK courtroom Monday for the start of his retrial for two alleged sexual offences, five months after a jury cleared him of multiple other counts.

Manchester City player Mendy will be back in the dock at Chester Crown Court in northwest England to face one count of rape and one of attempted rape.

Jurors in his last trial, which ended in January, failed to reach verdicts on the two charges involving two different women.

The panel of seven men and four women had cleared the defender of six other counts of rape and one of sexual assault against four women following a six-month trial.

The judge in January had immediately set a new trial date of Monday for the two counts on which the jury did not return a verdict.

Mendy, whose contract with Manchester City expires at the end of this month and is reportedly not set to be renewed, has denied all the charges filed against him.

As the not guilty verdicts were read out in court in January, Mendy covered his face with both hands, gently rocking back and forth.

Jenny Wiltshire, one of his lawyers, said at the time that the footballer was "delighted" that he had been acquitted of most of the charges he faced.

She added at the time that he looked forward to "clearing his name in relation to the other two charges so he can start rebuilding his life".

'Predator' accusations

Mendy was accused alongside Louis Saha Matturie, 41, an alleged "fixer", who was found not guilty by the jury of three counts of rape relating to two teenagers.

Jurors also failed to reach verdicts on three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against Matturie by five other women.

He faces a separate retrial later this year.

The prosecution had alleged that Mendy was a sexual "predator" who raped or sexually assaulted young women procured by Matturie at parties at his luxury home south of Manchester.

Mendy denied ever forcing any woman into sex and both said any sexual activity they had with women was consensual.

Mendy joined Manchester City from French club Monaco in 2017. He has played 75 times for City, but his playing time was limited by injuries and a loss of form.

He has not played since August 15 2021 -- days before he was hit with an initial charge of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019, after the defender won the World Cup in 2018.

Mentions
FootballMendy BenjaminManchester CityFrancePremier League
Related Articles
Manchester City include skipper Gundogan and Mendy on list of players set to be released
Manchester City set to bid for West Ham captain and Arsenal target Declan Rice
Manchester City chairman sends warning to rivals: 'We're not going to stop'
Show more
Football
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino nearing Al-Ahli move, Barcelona sign Gundogan
Updated
Barcelona sign Manchester City's treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer
Mexico begin Gold Cup in style with thumping victory over Honduras in opener
Euro U21 roundup: Czechs snatch win from Germans, England and France advance to quarters
Updated
Gipuzkoa: The tiny Basque province proving to be a gold mine of top football managers
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea
Updated
Mikel Arteta wants stronger Arsenal squad to challenge Manchester City in the league
Miami-bound Messi recalls 'massive disappointment' of PSG Champions League woes
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino nearing Al-Ahli move, Barcelona sign Gundogan
Mexico coach Diego Cocca and director Rodrigo Ares De Parga leave after four months
Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking after making light work of De Minaur
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24