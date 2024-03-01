Fulham boss Silva understands Ten Hag's anger after social media post

Marco Silva said he understood Erik ten Hag's angry reaction after the Manchester United manager demanded Fulham apologise for a social media post that appeared to mock Bruno Fernandes.

A video of the United captain going down injured during Fulham's 2-1 win at Old Trafford last week was posted on the London club's TikTok account accompanied by the caption "So glad he's OK".

Ten Hag felt the footage implied the Portugal international had feigned injury and said it was "totally out of order".

Portuguese manager Silva sympathised with his Dutch counterpart.

"I'm aware of everything, I haven't seen it," said the Fulham boss. "It was a reaction from Ten Hag and when a manager defends his player it's a normal situation."

Silva, speaking Friday on the eve of his side's Premier League match against Brighton, added: "If it's one of our players then I am going to defend them until the last.

"Bruno is the captain of Manchester United and someone I know really well. He's a top player and a top-quality professional, and you're not a United captain unless you have the full package as a player.

"Ten Hag defended his player and I can understand that."