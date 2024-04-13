Guardiola delighted with Manchester City's form at crunch time of season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Guardiola delighted with Manchester City's form at crunch time of season
Guardiola delighted with Manchester City's form at crunch time of season
Erling Haaland scored from the sport against Luton
Erling Haaland scored from the sport against Luton
Reuters
Sitting atop the Premier League table in a tantalisingly tight title race is no source of comfort, said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (53), who is more pleased with the form his team is showing at a crucial point of the season.

Champions City climbed to the summit - for at least 24 hours - with a 5-1 thrashing of relegation-threatened Luton Town on Saturday, but they lead Arsenal and Liverpool by only two points and both rivals have a game in hand.

"I don't think so," Guardiola said when asked if there was a psychological boost to being top.

"Arsenal and Liverpool, they want to be there," he added.

"We play the way we did against Crystal Palace (a 4-2 victory), against Madrid (a 3-3 draw in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final) and play really good, especially in the second half, today five more (goals)."

Striker Erling Haaland extended his league-leading scoring record with his 20th goal of the season, from the penalty spot, but City's remarkable depth was on display at Etihad Stadium with Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol also netting.

City in the standings
Flashscore

City, bidding for a fourth Premier League title in a row, host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday before heading to Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Before kickoff against Luton, Guardiola told his players to cherish the position they are in.

"I said 'Guys, what a privilege', after what we have done the previous season (winning the treble), and still fighting for the Premier League, Wednesday we're going to play against Real Madrid for a chance to qualify for the semi-final with all the energy our fans will bring, and FA Cup next Saturday against Chelsea to reach final again.

"So, what a privilege to live here, so try to extend one more week and one more week and one more week."

Arsenal host Aston Villa and Liverpool entertain Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChampions LeagueGuardiola PepHaaland Erling BrautManchester City
Related Articles
City cannot afford to look past Luton amid busy quest for three trophies
Real Madrid 'lacked courage' against City, says Carlo Ancelotti before rematch
How the Premier League title race stands with just seven games to go
Show more
Football
Besiktas sack ex-Portugal coach Fernando Santos after 36 point gap to leaders Galatasaray
Felix scores overhead kick as Barcelona cement second place in LaLiga
Football Tracker: Bologna held by Monza, Barcelona edge Cadiz in LaLiga
Updated
Qualifying for Europe would be massive, says Newcastle's Gordon after Spurs win
Hollywood-owned Wrexham win promotion to League One after thrashing Forest Green
Fernandes helps Manchester United come from behind twice to earn Bournemouth draw
Real Madrid close in on LaLiga title after edging to victory over Mallorca
Nothing to separate Torino and Juventus in forgettable Turin derby
Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman to miss Arsenal clash, out for 'several weeks'
Most Read
FIFA ban Tanzanian champions Young Africans from signing new players
Football Tracker: Bologna held by Monza, Barcelona edge Cadiz in LaLiga
Hack the Weekend: One of the strongest defences in Europe travels to Lyon
'I see myself in the Premier League' says Bologna's rising star Lewis Ferguson

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings