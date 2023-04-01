Haaland to make Manchester City return against Burnley after foot injury

  4. Haaland to make Manchester City return against Burnley after foot injury
Haaland has 19 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season
Reuters
Manchester City will finally have striker Erling Haaland (23) back in the squad when they play Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

Haaland is the joint-top goalscorer in the league this season with 14, level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, but has not played since fracturing a bone in his foot in a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on December 6th.

"Apparently he will be selected, yeah. The first time he's back," Guardiola told reporters.

"We have all the squad (fit), we are stronger. He is an important player for us."

Haaland's return could prove pivotal for holders City, who are second in the Premier League standings and trail leaders Liverpool by five points but have a game in hand. City also have Champions League and FA Cup fixtures in February.

The Norwegian has 19 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season.

Haaland's numbers in the league to date this season
Flashscore

Four days after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shocked the football world with news he would leave the club at the end of the season, Guardiola was asked if he is thinking about leaving City.

"I have everything that a manager could dream (of)," he said.

"(The club) have supported me. We've changed a lot of players in the last few years but they've always been supportive.

"I still feel good and, of course, one day it is going to finish, but I don't think about that right now."

Follow City's match with Burnley on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautGuardiola PepManchester CityBurnley
South Korea beat Saudi Arabia on penalties to reach Asian Cup last eight
Xavi feeling 'liberated' after announcing sudden departure from Barcelona
Mali set up AFCON quarter-final with hosts Ivory Coast after beating Burkina Faso
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher linked away from Chelsea, Rakitic leaves Sevilla
Guinea players Conte and Moriba head back to European clubs for treatment
Postecoglou not expecting Tottenham to make any signings in final days of transfer window
Chelsea focused on three points not Klopp's farewell party at Anfield, says Pochettino
Liverpool to be without Salah for next two league games at least, says Klopp
Fantasy Premier League: The regular schedule returns but will Haaland return with it?
Race for the Scudetto: Martinez unstoppable, Milan draw thriller & Atalanta win again
