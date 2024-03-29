"I couldn't coach that": Jurgen Klopp full of praise for De Zerbi's impact at Brighton

De Zerbi has been linked to the Liverpool job
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp praised Brighton & Hove Albion coach Roberto De Zerbi on Friday for implementing a demanding yet entertaining style 18 months into the job, saying he could never set his teams up to play in a similar manner.

De Zerbi took charge of Brighton in September 2022 and guided the team to sixth in the Premier League, their best-ever finish as they qualified for Europe for the first time last season.

Liverpool, who host Brighton on Sunday, were the first team De Zerbi faced when he took charge, a 3-3 draw, and the south-coast club have never lost to Klopp's side since.

"We go for three points, that is clear. But we know how difficult it is against Brighton. Roberto is doing an incredible job there, it's a different game against Brighton," Klopp told reporters.

"We were the first opponents when Roberto arrived and we had no idea what to expect. It was quite impressive how quick he got the team playing in his way. Since then it only got better."

Brighton routinely dominate possession while their pressing game has also caused several teams problems. De Zerbi's side have also scored 10 goals against Liverpool in four meetings in all competitions.

"It's about having possession, we need to have more possession than in recent games against them. It's not a normal pressing game, it goes against our rhythm so we have to break their rhythm," Klopp added.

"The way they play, I couldn't coach that. It goes against my personality, but it's a good watch. It's very demanding on the players... On their day, they can beat any team. But the good news is we can do that as well."

Liverpool still have a long list of players out injured and Klopp said he was unsure if midfielder Curtis Jones would be available while left-back Andy Robertson will take it "day by day". However, forward Darwin Nunez is available after overcoming a hamstring issue.

Liverpool are level with leaders Arsenal on 64 points while Manchester City are a point behind with 10 games left in a three-way battle for the title.

"It's all tricky and everybody needs luck with injuries, we didn't have it until now but hopefully the boys are coming back. We need them. Then it's about finding a way to win the game," Klopp said.

"We have found a way which is good for us to play. Before the (international) break we had games against Manchester City and Manchester United.

"In parts of those, we played some of our best football of the season. Now we are back."

