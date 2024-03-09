Jurgen Klopp believes he will be easier to replace than Pep Guardiola

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Jurgen Klopp believes he will be easier to replace than Pep Guardiola
Jurgen Klopp believes he will be easier to replace than Pep Guardiola
Jurgen Klopp will face Pep Guardiola for the final time in the Premier League
Jurgen Klopp will face Pep Guardiola for the final time in the Premier League
Reuters
Replacing manager Pep Guardiola (53) at Manchester City will be a near impossible job compared to getting a new coach at Liverpool at season's end, Jurgen Klopp (56), manager of the latter, said ahead of Sunday's match against title rivals City.

Liverpool go into the game at Anfield with a one-point lead over City in the standings. The two managers meet for the last time in the Premier League after Klopp said in January that he would step down from his role at the end of the season.

"I really think it is the perfect moment for a new manager and not the wrong call because we didn't win everything, we left spaces," Klopp told reporters on Friday when asked if it would impossible to replace him or Guardiola.

"Go (in) at City after Pep Guardiola and you need to be champion ten years in a row to achieve the same."

The German manager said he had no regrets over losing the Premier League title to City by one point in the 2018-2019 and 2021-2022 seasons as it relieves pressure and creates an ideal chance for his successor to strive for more silverware.

"Maybe it was good for that reason that we didn't become champion with 97 points," Klopp said.

"In those years (losing to City) with one point behind everybody knows on one specific moment it could have been different. For me it doesn't minimise the joy of what we did at that particular time.

"The outside world obviously sees it completely differently – you win it or you don't win it."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueKlopp JurgenGuardiola PepManchester CityLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp admits Pep Guardiola the best manager of his lifetime
'I'll sleep a bit better': Pep Guardiola pays tribute to rival Jurgen Klopp
Pep Guardiola refuses to bite on Trent Alexander-Arnold trophy comments
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Man United host Everton in Premier League, Getafe travel to Valencia
Updated
Ange Postecoglou says Spurs won't spend big money on one signing
Lamine Yamal stunner guides Barcelona to tight victory over Mallorca
Sebastian Coe to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
Updated
Fantasy Premier League: Bournemouth and Luton players popular ahead of double Gameweek
England's Lionesses to open European Championship defence at Wembley
Ten Hag: Man Utd's win ratio could be '75 per cent' but for long injury list
Spurs boosted by return of Pedro Porro ahead of crunch Aston Villa clash
Most Read
Football Tracker: Man United host Everton in Premier League, Getafe travel to Valencia
Sebastian Coe to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
Joshua set to continue redemption trail against boxing novice Ngannou
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings