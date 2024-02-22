Kompany's 'drive' powered by family history as Burnley battle Premier League drop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Kompany's 'drive' powered by family history as Burnley battle Premier League drop
Kompany's 'drive' powered by family history as Burnley battle Premier League drop
Vincent Kompany's Burnley appear to be heading for Premier League relegation
Vincent Kompany's Burnley appear to be heading for Premier League relegation
AFP
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany (37) has revealed his father's experiences as a political refugee give him the drive and determination to lead the club's fight for Premier League survival.

The Clarets are on course for relegation after a 5-0 hammering at home to Arsenal left them in 19th place with just three wins this season, but Kompany's resolve has roots far beyond the football pitch.

Explaining his hunger to succeed, the former Manchester City captain cited his father Pierre, who fled what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo for Belgium as a dissident in 1975 having protested against the dictatorship of Mobutu Sese Seko.

He put his son on the path to a glittering sporting career and later became Belgium's first black mayor.

Offering an emotional account of his inner drive, Kompany said on Thursday: "It's a deep answer, it's about where you come from.

"Where I come from is my dad, who was a political refugee. He had to flee a country not just at war, but as a dictatorship where he was getting whipped in his twenties because he was against the regime over there.

"It's fleeing from one part of the country to the other, it's losing family members, it's everything you've experienced. It's where I come from.

"You say where does the drive and desire come from? I have so many reasons to have that fire in me every single day. So many reasons why I can't ever do less.

"It's bigger than one result, or a bad month, or anything like that."

Kompany, whose side face fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday, also pushed back against the notion that this season's struggles were a new experience for someone more accustomed to lifting silverware than fighting the drop.

"That's the bulk of the known experiences, yeah. But a gambler never tells you about his losses, right?" he said.

"That (a serial winner) is what you see, but my experiences feel different. I do feel I've had to overcome and do a lot to get where I was."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBurnley
Related Articles
Burnley's Aaron Ramsey out for season with knee injury, Kompany confirms
Three talking points from the latest round of Premier League action
Arteta says five-star display at Burnley proof of Arsenal's 'confidence'
Show more
Football
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Europa League roundup: Marseille knock Shakhtar out, Roma edge Feyenoord on penalties
Updated
Conference League roundup: Royale Union stun Frankfurt to progress to final 16
Guendouzi and Cataldi score as Lazio continue winning away against Torino
Late own goal sends Al Ittihad into all-Saudi Asian Champions League quarters clash
Europa League roundup: Milan progress past Rennes despite loss, Qarabag dump Braga out
Updated
Conference League roundup: Dinamo edge past Betis into final 16, Ajax squeak through
Updated
Mayor explores San Siro revamp to keep Inter and AC Milan playing there
Liverpool show their mettle to produce memorable Anfield turnaround against Luton
Most Read
Spanish court hands Dani Alves four-and-a-half year prison sentence over sexual assault
Coco Gauff 'fuelled' to comeback victory by row with umpire in Dubai
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kalinskaya in Dubai, Rublev stunned by Mensik in Doha
Holger Rune reunites with Mouratoglou after split with Becker and Luthi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings